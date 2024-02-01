CARL'S JR. LAUNCHES 2024 FOUNDERS' SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION

Ten incoming college freshmen will receive $10,000 each in scholarships, for a total of $100,000

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all aspiring college students in states with Carl's Jr.® restaurants! CKE Restaurants, Inc. announces today the opening of its 2024 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship application window. Ten recipients are selected for the scholarship each year, with each receiving $10,000 toward tuition at a college of their choosing, for a total of $100,000.

The 2024 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship application is open February 1 through April
Applicants must be incoming freshmen at an accredited college or university
"At Carl's Jr., we go beyond just providing delicious food. We are dedicated to spreading joy, fostering a sense of belonging, allowing people to be their authentic self and creating pathways to success," said Andrew Robinson, Chief Human Resources Officer at CKE Restaurants. "We take pride in our role in empowering students and team members, and we believe that education is the ultimate catalyst for unlocking their limitless potential."

Learn more about the 2024 Carl N. & Margaret Karcher Founders' Scholarship, meet the 2023 winners, and APPLY HERE.

Since 1998, Carl's Jr. has granted scholarships to 1,000-plus deserving students who excelled academically, demonstrated leadership in extracurriculars and community and have financial need in pursuing higher education. Among last year's recipients, Carl's Jr. proudly awarded scholarships to restaurant team members Paige Sasamoto of Frederickson, WA and Samantha Villalpando of Aliso Viejo, CA.

In order to apply for the scholarship, students must live in one of the 16 states with Carl's Jr. locations, soon to include Florida, be less than 26 years old and be incoming freshmen at an accredited college or university. Applications are due by 3 p.m. PT on April 4, 2024.

About Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its Franchisees, Carl's operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 25 countries worldwide. Learn more here www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

