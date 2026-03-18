Carl's Jr.® Proves Chicken Doesn't Have to Be Bland with Bold New Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich

Everything Guests Love About the Western Bacon Cheeseburger—Now in a Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr., known for their crave-worthy burgers, has a new sheriff in town with the debut of their Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich. Taking its cues from the iconic Western Bacon Cheeseburger, this limited time offering is rounding up the competition by injecting real flavor into the chicken wars and is available for just $5.99 at participating restaurants.

Carl's Jr. brings bold flavor with new Western Bacon Chicken Sandwich. Carl’s Jr. is bringing fan favorite flavors into a dipping sauce lineup.

The new sandwich features a premium, all-white chicken fillet, hand dipped in buttermilk, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with two strips of Cherrywood bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy Western Barbecue sauce–all served on a seeded bun. Customers can enjoy this crispy, layered indulgence now through May 12.

"Everyone is fighting the chicken wars, but they forgot to bring the flavor," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "We're reminding people that Carl's Jr. is the only destination for those who are tired of bland sandwiches and crave layers of flavor with our crispy, juicy, hand-breaded chicken."

The flavor doesn't stop there, on April 8, Carl's Jr. will bring fan favorite flavors from their iconic burgers into a dipping sauce lineup, perfect for those who want to level up their sides and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders.

Diablo Habanero Ranch from the El Diablo Burger

Santa Fe from the Charbroiled Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

Western Barbecue from the Western Bacon Cheeseburger

Two sauces are joining the lineup, bringing bold new flavors to the table.

NEW! Garlic Parmesan features a creamy, herby and cheesy flavor profile

IMPROVED! Heinz Ranch brings a cool and tangy dipping experience to any menu item

"Our goal with introducing these sauces is to blend traditional, delicious flavors with a new way to customize the meals our fans love," said Romero. "People are always talking about how much they love the sauces on our burgers [and sandwiches], so we're excited to expand them into our Hand-Breaded Chicken lineup and see the different ways people dip and devour these new flavor combinations."

For more news, follow Carl's Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl's Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.

My Rewards Loyalty Program: Join here

X: @CarlsJr

Instagram: @carlsjr

TikTok: @carlsjrofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carlsjr/

About Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr.® is famous around the world for big, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors inspired by its California roots. For a bold move, guests have ordered items like over-the-top, juicy charbroiled burger creations, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes™ and indulgent breakfast burgers for more than 80 years. Together with its franchisees, Carl's Jr. operates more than 1,000 restaurants across the U.S. and has a presence in 24 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.carlsjr.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.