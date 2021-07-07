Carl's Jr. Ramps Up Australian Expansion with New Master Franchise Agreement

Since introducing Carl's Jr. to Australia in 2016 in Bateau Bay, New South Wales, the brand has grown to nearly 30 restaurants throughout Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales. We already have plans to rapidly grow the Carl's Jr. footprint in Australia with an additional 27 restaurants in the coming year. The Master Franchise with CJ's QSR will further accelerate our growth as we build towards a goal to open 200 restaurants over the next 10 years.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with CJ's QSR as we expand across Australia and build upon the momentum that we've created with our Carl's Jr. fans since opening our first location in Bateau Bay," said Mike Woida, president of CKE International. "CJ's QSR has shown incredible commitment and dedication to bringing our iconic burgers into the Australian community, as have our other Carl's Jr. franchise partners in the territory. CJ's QSR will continue to own, operate and expand their existing corporate restaurants while seeking to offer qualified Carl's Jr. sub-franchise candidates the opportunity to join our growing franchise community throughout Australia."

"The Board of CJ's QSR Group are delighted with our appointment as Master Franchisor for Carl's Jr. in Australia and we are committed to grow the brand aggressively over the next ten years. We are passionate about Carl's Jr. and have been buoyed by the appetite that exists in the Australian market for our Chargrilled Burgers," said Andrew Firn, Managing Director of CJ's QSR Group Pty. Ltd. "This decision reflects CKE's global ambitions, commitment to Australia and the desire for a rapid pace of expansion. There are so many opportunities for our brand to grow and we look forward to bringing a Carl's Jr. restaurant to all corners of the nation."

"This is an exciting time for our brand and we have some amazing franchisees already, but there are many opportunities to grow as we aggressively expand into new Australian cities and regions. So, the search is on for new franchisees to join our incredible team and we are actively seeking new franchisees with a head for business and a passion for exceptional food and customer service to get in on the ground floor," said Greg Rako, Director Franchising for CJ's QSR Group Pty. Ltd. "We currently have many new sites under development and are looking to further expand our footprint across the nation. As we establish Carl's Jr. in new markets, across Australia, our franchise network will create local jobs and economic growth."

Carl's Jr. is a pioneer for quick service innovation and quality with 100 percent Angus beef burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™, Hand-Scooped Milkshakes and more since its founding in 1941. As it continues to bring quality you can taste to Australia and all corners of the globe, Carl's Jr. will maintain its impossible-to-ignore, California-inspired food offerings worldwide.

For more information: www.carlsjr.com.au

Follow Carl's Jr. Australia on social:

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About CJ's Victoria

CJ'S QSR Group Pty. Ltd. is a privately held company based in Melbourne and operates the Australian Carl's Jr. Support Centre in addition to owning and operating 11 Carl's Jr. restaurants in Victoria & New South Wales. With today's announcement, the Group plans to grow its corporate network of restaurants and will actively seek new Franchisee's.

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ckr.com

