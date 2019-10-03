Carmen Sandiego's Latest Mission: Introducing the World to Real Kids Creating Positive Change in Their Communities

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) continues to bring iconic globetrotting super-sleuth Carmen Sandiego to K-12 learners in the classroom and beyond this fall, launching a new student-focused web series featuring inspiring young people from six continents across the globe who are working to create positive change in their communities.

In Fearless Kids Around the World, produced by HMH, Carmen Sandiego (voiced by actress Gina Rodriguez, who stars as the beloved character on the Emmy-nominated animated series on Netflix) spotlights six young people who are committed to making a difference.

In each webisode, students work to identify a pressing social issue or problem, set challenging goals, and use their talents to serve others, while also modeling key social-emotional skills like responsible decision making, conflict negotiation, self-confidence, social awareness and perspective taking for their peers.

Research increasingly shows the importance of social-emotional learning opportunities in the classroom, and educators are seeking quality curriculum and resources that support this vital area of development. For teachers, Fearless Kids incorporates critical social-emotional learning goals and each episode is accompanied by free activity resources that follow the CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning) framework to build relevant competencies for students. All webisodes and lessons are available for free at CarmenSandiego.com/FearlessKids.

Each episode spotlights one inspiring young activist:





Pablo Cavanzo of Bogota, Colombia protects the environment

protects the environment Siena Castellon of London, U.K. empowers kids with learning differences

empowers kids with learning differences Richard Turere of Kitengela, Kenya creates new solutions to protect wildlife

creates new solutions to protect wildlife Solomon Cameron of Bendigo, Australia helps people gain access to medical care

helps people gain access to medical care Bana Alabed of Ankara, Turkey uses her voice to speak up for children

uses her voice to speak up for children Devin Moore of Long Island, N.Y., U.S. speaks out against bullies

"Carmen Sandiego continues to capture the minds and hearts of kids everywhere, and we are thrilled to highlight these brave, resilient, kind students who are making a huge impact in their communities," said HMH's Caroline Fraser, head of HMH Productions. "Their stories will help to inspire a new generation of global citizens, and provide educators with engaging content to teach critical social-emotional skills."

In addition to the new web series, fans can start streaming season two of Carmen Sandiego on Netflix, available this week, starring Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Carmen and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as her sidekick, Player. Follow along as Carmen uncovers secrets about her past and travels the world to reclaim artifacts stolen from the criminal organization V.I.L.E. and return them to its victims.

While Carmen explores the globe on-screen, readers can do the same with four new books now available from HMH Books for Young Readers that expand the Carmen Sandiego universe. Geography fans can search for Carmen in search-and-find scenes in Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, while learning about the cultures, people, and landmarks of Morocco, Italy, Japan, and other countries. Kids control the story in Jetpack Attack and Endangered Operation, two original "Chase Your Own Caper" stories with 20 possible endings. And fans of comics and graphic novels can sink into the rich, full-color artwork of The Fishy Treasure Caper.

HMH is extending a special 30 percent discount on Carmen Sandiego books for educators. Visit www.hmhco.com/SHOP to learn more.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

About HMH Productions

HMH Productions is a content incubator, production company, and brand manager with expertise across all media platforms. As part of the largest K-12 education companies in the country and one of the oldest and most celebrated publishers, HMH Productions is uniquely positioned to identify book properties with media potential while building a pipeline of original IP developed in-house. It produces TV, film, and interactive media, from conception through launch, handling marketing, product licensing, and promotions for HMH's major franchises, which include Carmen Sandiego and The Oregon Trail.

Media Contact:

Meghan Anderson

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

617-351-5163

Meghan.anderson@hmhco.com

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

https://www.hmhco.com

