Carmen Wasserman Promoted to VP General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Plexus Worldwide®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus®, a leading health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Carmen Wasserman to the position of Vice President General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. In her new role, Wasserman will be a key strategic advisor to the executive leadership team, responsible for shaping and executing the company's legal strategy and elevating compliance programs to become industry-leading standards of ethical practices.

Wasserman's promotion comes as a recognition of her exceptional performance and dedication during her time with Plexus. Despite her relatively short tenure, she has displayed an impressive ability to tackle complex business issues head-on and forge strong partnerships between the Legal department and various other divisions within the organization. Wasserman's practical approach to problem-solving has facilitated quick resolutions with vendors and streamlined internal processes, contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of Plexus's operations.

"I am truly honored and excited about this promotion," said Carmen. "Plexus's commitment to excellence and ethical practices aligns perfectly with my personal and professional values. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."

With 28 years of extensive legal experience, Wasserman has held various significant roles, including Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance and Data Privacy Officer. Throughout her career, Wasserman has demonstrated expertise in transactions, litigation, regulatory affairs, strategic planning, crisis management, and investigations. Her broad-based national and international experience encompasses companies ranging from start-ups to global, multibillion-dollar corporations.

"Carmen's deep knowledge and decisive leadership provide Plexus with immediate and long-term value," said Chris Reid, CLO. "We look forward to her leading the way in this vital department."

About Plexus Worldwide:
Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent representatives ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top twenty-five largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

