Plexus® Elevates Commitment to Quality with Informed Choice Certification of Active Lifestyle Drinks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide®, a leading global health and wellness company, is proud to announce that 5 of their top active lifestyle drinks have earned the prestigious Informed Choice certification, further demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to quality and purity. This independent testing and certification program by LGC Assure gives confidence to athletes and consumers alike that these Plexus products are free from banned substances and meet the highest standards for quality and safety.

Travis MacKay, Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Plexus Worldwide, underscores the company's dedication to excellence: "At Plexus, quality is not just a tagline; it's also the cornerstone of everything we do. We meticulously source ingredients and adhere to the most stringent manufacturing practices. Partnering with Informed Choice further strengthens our commitment and provides greater transparency to our valued Brand Ambassadors and Customers."

The following Plexus products now proudly carry the Informed Choice seal:

Lean Whey (U.S.) – Fuel your fitness goals and feed your gut microbiome with this delicious protein blend.

(U.S.) – Fuel your fitness goals and feed your gut microbiome with this delicious protein blend. Hydrate (U.S.) – Replenish with this advanced hydration powder mix, packed with electrolytes, minerals, and antioxidants, to enhance hydration and support overall performance.

(U.S.) – Replenish with this advanced hydration powder mix, packed with electrolytes, minerals, and antioxidants, to enhance hydration and support overall performance. Active (U.S./CA) – Unleash your active potential with this clean energy-supporting blend, that will leave you with lasting energy, boosted performance, mental clarity, and immune support.*

(U.S./CA) – Unleash your active potential with this clean energy-supporting blend, that will leave you with lasting energy, boosted performance, mental clarity, and immune support.* HydroPlex (CA) – Achieve optimal hydration and support essential muscle function with this advanced formula, exclusively available in Canada .

(CA) – Achieve optimal hydration and support essential muscle function with this advanced formula, exclusively available in . Protein+ (CA) – Power up your workouts with this nutrient-rich formula, offered exclusively in Canada .

Christina Williams, a Plexus Brand Ambassador, champions the Informed Choice certification for its added layer of assurance: "As someone who deeply values holistic fitness and wellness, knowing that Lean, Active, and Hydrate carry the Informed Choice certification is incredibly important to me. It gives me and countless others the confidence to fuel our bodies with supplements that are not only effective but also completely safe and free from banned substances. This allows me to push my limits in the gym and achieve optimal results, both inside and out."

The Informed Choice program utilizes cutting-edge scientific methods to test for over 270 prohibited substances listed by major sports organizations. This rigorous testing ensures a high degree of accuracy and sensitivity, guaranteeing the complete absence of banned substances in Plexus products.

Beyond athletes, the Informed Choice certification holds significant value for all consumers seeking quality and safety in their dietary supplements. Selecting Informed Choice-certified products like those from Plexus provides peace of mind and empowers individuals to make intelligent decisions about their health and wellness.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

