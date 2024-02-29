Plexus Worldwide® Appoints Kim Drabik as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Taking the Reins on Brand and Reputation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide, a prominent health and wellness company excelling in the direct-selling sector, proudly announces the appointment of Kim Drabik as its new Vice President of Corporate Affairs. This appointment underscores Plexus's dedication to upholding ethical standards, advancing its corporate and product reputation, and reinforcing its brand identity.

In her role as VP, Drabik will spearhead strategic corporate affairs initiatives, overseeing the implementation of key activities such as strategic communications, government affairs, ESG initiatives, corporate and product public relations, issues management, stakeholder engagement, and media relations.

Chris Reid, CLO of Plexus Worldwide, expresses confidence in Drabik's appointment, stating, "Kim's exceptional track record in developing and executing integrated communication and government affairs strategies align perfectly with the requirements of this pivotal role. Her leadership and expertise will undoubtedly elevate Plexus as a responsible and innovative company, driving us closer to our objectives."

Drabik boasts over 2 decades of experience spanning the globe in corporate and non-profit sectors. Since joining Plexus® in 2019, she has been instrumental in the company's success, initially establishing the function of government relations and subsequently leading Corporate Communications. As Senior Director, she successfully implemented comprehensive communication strategies, cultivated positive relationships with key stakeholders, and provided strategic counsel to senior management on public affairs matters.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role, Drabik remarks, "I am honored to take on this new role at Plexus. I look forward to leading and collaborating with a talented team to build upon our solid foundation and further enhance our presence in the marketplace. I see a distinctive opportunity for Plexus to make a positive impact on the world, and I am committed to driving us toward that goal."

Before joining Plexus, Drabik held leadership positions at Amway Corporation, including Global Head of Industry & Shareholder Relations. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Direct Selling Education Foundation and chairs the Communications, Media, Marketing, and Outreach Committee for the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

About Plexus Worldwide

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals meet their health and financial goals. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Rodger

Pierce Mattie

erodger@piercemattie.com

SOURCE Plexus Worldwide