Carmerica in Sellersburg, IN Joins the Sun Auto Network as Its Third Store Serving Southern Indiana

Strengthens coverage in the Greater Louisville market as part of a national network of more than 575 locations

SELLERSBURG, Ind., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmerica in Sellersburg, Indiana, officially joined the Sun Auto Network on April 6, adding to the company's presence in Southern Indiana and further establishing its reach across the Greater Louisville market.

Now part of the Sun Auto Network, the store builds on its established reputation with added tools and support, including 24/7 online appointment scheduling and digital vehicle inspections, all guided by Sun Auto's Driver Commitment centered on clarity, confidence, and customer care.

Carmerica in Sellersburg joins the Sun Auto Network, strengthening service coverage in Southern Indiana. Post this Carmerica in Sellersburg joins the Sun Auto Network on April 6, extending service coverage in Southern Indiana as part of a 575+ location national network.

"This acquisition reflects a disciplined approach to expanding in high-opportunity regional markets where we can build density and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience," said Rob Kingery, Regional Vice President. "Sellersburg helps us deepen our presence in Southern Indiana and better support drivers throughout the Greater Louisville area."

Carmerica will continue offering a full range of automotive care, including tire replacement, alignments, brake service, oil changes, and preventative maintenance.

The acquisition aligns with Sun Auto's approach to growth through established operators in markets that support long-term opportunity and customer accessibility.

With more than 575 locations nationwide, the Sun Auto Network is one of the largest independent tire and automotive service platforms in the country, bringing together trusted local brands with the scale and support of a national organization.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service