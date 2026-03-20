Sun Auto Tire & Service Announces Sponsorship of Ty Gaynor Motorsports

Sun Auto Tire & Service named official sponsor of Top Dragster and Super Stock driver Ty Gaynor

Partnership connects Sun Auto Network to grassroots racing and high-performance competition

MESA, Ariz., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Tire & Service has announced a new sponsorship with Ty Gaynor Motorsports, supporting Top Dragster and Super Stock driver Ty Gaynor as he competes on the NHRA circuit.

Sun Auto Tire & Service sponsors third‑generation NHRA Top Dragster driver Ty Gaynor. Post this Sun Auto Tire & Service has announced a new sponsorship with third‑generation NHRA Top Dragster driver Ty Gaynor, reinforcing the brand’s connection to automotive performance and racing culture.

The partnership reflects a shared focus on performance, precision, and consistency, values that matter just as much in the service bay as they do on the drag strip. As part of the partnership, Sun Auto will be featured on Gaynor's race cars and supporting his journey throughout the season. As Gaynor competes at tracks across the country, the Sun Auto Network — now more than 575 locations nationwide — will travel with him.

A third-generation drag racer, 18-year-old Gaynor began in Junior Dragsters before advancing through the ranks of NHRA competition. In 2025, he earned his first NHRA national event win at the Dodge NHRA Nevada Nationals, capturing the Top Dragster title with a near-perfect reaction time and a pass approaching 200 miles per hour.

"Growing up around my family's shops that are now part of the Sun Auto Network, it feels like everything's come full circle having that logo on my cars," said Gaynor. "What started as family is now a network of more than 575 locations across the country."

Sun Auto leaders say the partnership is a natural extension of the company's roots in automotive service and its connection to performance at every level." Whether it's in the shop, in the pits or on the track, consistency, precision and performance matter," said Matthew Loos, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Auto Tire & Service.

As part of the 2026 season, Gaynor will compete in NHRA Super Stock and Top Dragster events, with his first race taking place this weekend.

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service (SATS) owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States and is actively growing its national network. Together, these company-owned stores make up the Sun Auto Network — designed to deliver a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. At every Sun Auto Network location, guests can expect trusted expertise, clear communication and the confidence to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it's a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at www.sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

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SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service