Sun Auto Tire & Service Strengthens Brand Presence Across North Carolina

Five North Carolina stores have transitioned to Sun Auto Tire & Service, with two more coming soon

Tire Max will celebrate with grand opening events on April 9-11 and April 23-25

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Auto Network is investing in its North Carolina market by bringing multiple established operations under the Sun Auto Tire & Service name.

The effort includes Piedmont Tire, which completed its rebrand in late 2025 and four Tire Max locations, which recently transitioned in March. Jackson Auto Worx is currently in process, with Liberty Tire & Auto expected to follow later in 2026.

Five NC stores rebrand to Sun Auto Tire & Service; two more to follow with April grand openings planned. Post this Sun Auto Tire & Service location in North Carolina, one of five recently transitioned stores, with more updates and April events ahead.

"This is about creating a more unified and recognizable presence across the region," said Michael Loa, Regional Vice President. "Aligning these stores under the Sun Auto Tire & Service name builds on the strength of our existing network while delivering a more consistent experience for drivers."

To mark the occasion, Tire Max will host grand opening events on the weekends of April 9–11 and April 23–25, inviting the community to take part in promotional giveaways, including tires and a year of free oil changes, along with special offers as the stores celebrate this investment in local drivers and the communities they serve in North Carolina.

Grand Opening Events:

April 9-11 at 706 Burton Street, Madison, NC 27025 and 7705 NC-68, Stokesdale, NC 27357

April 23-25 at 2410 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27265 and 4420 US-220 North, Summerfield, NC 27358

About Sun Auto Tire & Service and the Sun Auto Network

Sun Auto Tire & Service owns and operates more than 575 tire and service centers across the United States. Together, these company-owned locations form the Sun Auto Network — delivering a consistent guest experience built on a Driver Commitment to Clarity, Confidence and Customer Care.

As one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service providers, Sun Auto invests in the technology, training and resources that power each store's success. Whether it's routine maintenance or major repairs, Sun Auto helps drivers stay confident behind the wheel — while supporting the communities they call home.

Drive Confidently. Learn more at sun.auto/network.

Media Contact:

Sun Auto Tire & Service Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Auto Tire & Service