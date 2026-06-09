CARMODY ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF CFO/COO MICHAEL T. BUMGARNER

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Connecticut law firm Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael T. Bumgarner as Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer at the firm.

Michael has over 20 years of experience in executive leadership, including over two decades serving as Chief Operating Officer and ultimately Chief Executive Officer at Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC in West Virginia. Michael's background as a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Legal Manager, and Past President of the Association of Legal Administrators, together with his many years of experience, has afforded him with both a technical expertise and a nationwide perspective on best practices in law firm management.

At Carmody, Michael will focus on leading the firm's financial management, modernizing systems, leading strategic growth initiatives, and reinforcing culture and talent strategies while maintaining Carmody's commitment to excellence, highly personalized client service, and successful outcomes.

When asked about the firm's future, Michael stated, "Carmody has a long-standing reputation in Connecticut and I'm excited to join such a respected and longstanding firm. I look forward to partnering with the attorneys and professional staff to support the firm's continued growth, innovation and success."

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Partner Fatima Lahnin said: "Michael has a proven background in executive leadership, and we are delighted to welcome him to Carmody. His experience in implementing strategic growth initiatives and leading high performing teams make him a great fit for Carmody."

Carmody has been a leading full-service law firm in Connecticut for more than 125 years and has 90 lawyers located in offices in New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Guilford, New London, Southbury and Litchfield.

For further information, please contact:

Becky Lipnick

Marketing Specialist

203.784.3122

[email protected]

SOURCE Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey LLP