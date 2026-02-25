Carnitas Craze Meets Carnitas Crave at Miguel's Jr. Feb 25

Guests are invited to experience these new carnitas offerings, starting Wednesday, February 25, by visiting their nearest Miguel's Jr. location or ordering online at https://order.miguelsjr.com/ .

Featured Carnitas Creations

"Our guests have been asking for carnitas to come back for a long time – and we are excited to serve our rich, slow-cooked carnitas in an incredible, crave-worthy lineup that promises to excite every palate," said Javier Vasquez, President and CEO of Miguel's Jr. "Dive into the Carnitas Quesadilla now boasting even more cheese in a 12-inch Sonora flour tortilla, savor the irresistible Carnitas Crispy Cheese Taco featuring grilled Monterey Jack Cheese, or enjoy the hearty Carnitas Bowl, and new for 2026, a special twist on our famous Cali Burrito - now with Carnitas, and with the added hit of heat from our serrano salsa"

The Carnitas Craze line-up features four distinct carnitas dishes, each designed to deliver bold flavor and strong visual appeal.

Carnitas Quesadilla: Monterey jack cheese topped with crispy and tender carnitas, cilantro, and onion in a 12" Sonora flour tortilla. Served with serrano salsa.

Monterey jack cheese topped with crispy and tender carnitas, cilantro, and onion in a 12" Sonora flour tortilla. Served with serrano salsa. Carnitas Crispy Cheese Taco: Crispy and tender carnitas topped with serrano salsa, cilantro, and onions, with grilled Monterey jack cheese, in a 5" yellow corn tortilla.

Crispy and tender carnitas topped with serrano salsa, cilantro, and onions, with grilled Monterey jack cheese, in a 5" yellow corn tortilla. Carnitas Bowl: For a protein-forward offering, this bowl has Spanish rice topped with whole pinto beans, and crispy and tender carnitas drizzled in serrano salsa. Topped with chunky guacamole, cilantro, and onion.

For a protein-forward offering, this bowl has Spanish rice topped with whole pinto beans, and crispy and tender carnitas drizzled in serrano salsa. Topped with chunky guacamole, cilantro, and onion. Cali Burrito with Carnitas: A twist on the classic Cali Burrito, featuring seasoned fries, slow-cooked carnitas, jack cheese, chunky guacamole, serrano salsa, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Availability and Quality Assurance

The reintroduction of carnitas underscores Miguel's Jr.'s dedication to listening to its fans and delivering authentic specialty dishes, for high-quality Mexican cuisine. These special carnitas dishes are available for a limited time only, beginning Wednesday, February 25.

ABOUT MIGUEL'S JR.

Founded in Corona, California in 1973 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel's Restaurants has grown into a beloved name in the region. The company operates 22 quick-service restaurants and one full-service location, Miguel's California Mexican Cocina and Cantina, throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County. Celebrating its 50th year as a family-owned and operated business, Miguel's is dedicated to exceptional guest hospitality, guided by its core brand purpose: compartir el amor con todos los que servimos (to share the love with everyone we serve).

Miguel's Restaurants features award-winning homestyle Mexican recipes from Co-Founder and Chief Recipe Officer Mary Vasquez, inspired by her childhood in Central Mexico, where every dish is handmade daily with love, using only the freshest premium ingredients, including dairy products from 100% Real California Milk for an authentic taste.

The craveable Mexican food is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering, delivery, and for catering orders for workplace or home. For more details on the menu and store locations and to subscribe to text and email promotional offers, please visit Miguel's Jr. at MiguelsJr.com.

SOURCE Miguel's Jr