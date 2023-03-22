Carnival Procures More than Half Million Dollar Order for Food Waste Digester, Parts, and Service from Power Knot Ocean

FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that it has received orders for multiple food digester machines, spare parts, and service for more than half a million dollars from Carnival Corp.

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across ten different cruise line brands such as Costa Cruises, Seabourn, Princess Cruises, Holland America, and Cunard.

In May 2022, Carnival announced it had completed the installation of nearly 600 food waste biodigesters across its fleet in support of ongoing food waste management and reduction efforts as part of its overall commitment to environmental compliance.

Carnival put in additional orders for the LFC biodigester in anticipation of multiple expansions and rapid growth. The LFC biodigesters will outfit a new build that is currently in dry dock. Power Knot has also continued to work with Carnival to replace defunct biodigester installations from previous competitors such as Renovare (fka Biohitech).

"Additional orders for the LFC biodigester reaffirms Carnival Corporation's trust in the LFC biodigester as best in class," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Throughout the pandemic and despite global supply chain shortages, Power Knot continues to deliver food waste biodigesters, service, and support to our customers without issue."

About the LFC biodigester

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be taken off in a tender. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

