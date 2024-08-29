Power Knot Launches Bone Crusher Grinder for Enhanced Waste Processing

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the leader in on-site organic waste management, announces the release of the BCG-150, a robust industrial grinder designed to improve waste disposal efficiency. The BCG-150 is engineered to grind bones, fruit pits, and tough, fibrous materials, making it easier to process through food waste digesters or for eco-friendly disposal.

The BCG grinder is capable of shredding challenging waste materials such as pineapple heads and lemongrass, significantly enhancing the digestion rate for food waste digesters. It features a custom stainless steel hopper and heat-treated knives (HRC 45-52) designed for durability and long-lasting performance. Suitable for use with the LFC-1000 and LFC-2000 biodigesters, the BCG grinder can process up to 100 kg (200 lb) per hour and can accommodate items up to 40 cm (16") long. By processing all food stuffs before putting them into these large biodigesters, it is possible for them to exceed their nominal capacities of 1000 kg (2200 lb) and 2000 kg (4400 lb) per day of food waste.

"The BCG grinder can be used independently or alongside our other products, like the LFC biodigester, to optimize waste management," said Iain Milnes, President of Power Knot. "By pre-processing difficult waste materials, the BCG-150 helps customers increase efficiency and reduce digestion time, making it an essential tool for improving waste processing systems."

Designed for demanding environments, the BCG-150 is built with durability in mind, ensuring it can handle heavy-duty use and extend the lifespan of waste management equipment.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides sustainable solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally, helping to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies, including nine biodigester models processing from 10 kg (25 lb) to 6000 kg (13,200 lb) of food waste daily, are reliable, proven, and offer a payback period typically under two years. All products are designed and manufactured in Silicon Valley, California.

For more information, visit www.powerknot.com/bcg .

Media Contact: Cecillia Wong, Power Knot, 4088898433, [email protected]

SOURCE Power Knot LLC