CARNIVAL UNVEILS CARNIVAL DESTINY AS ITS NEWEST SHIP AND FIRST SHIP IN NEXT-GENERATION ACE CLASS

Carnival's partnership with Fincantieri—a global leader in shipbuilding—dates back more than 30 years to the original Carnival Destiny, which ushered in a new era as the world's largest cruise ship at the time. Today, that legacy continues with a class designed to redefine the guest experience.

Carnival Destiny will introduce a new way of experiencing the ocean from the ship, becoming the most outward-facing megaship at sea. It will feature an unprecedented number of ocean-view balcony cabins, a reimagined lanai deck and more than 4.5 acres of glass—including expansive, multi-story glass walls—all of which will open-up sightlines across the vessel. Together, these elements will create ocean views from more places on board, bringing the ocean into constant view and redefining how guests connect with the sea.

Carnival Destiny will also deliver a bold evolution in how guests engage on board. More than 70 percent of its venues and attractions will be entirely new concepts for Carnival, spanning reimagined dining, next-generation bars and lounges, immersive entertainment and vibrant outdoor spaces.

"Carnival Destiny builds on a legacy that changed cruising once before, reimagining what guests can experience at sea," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "With this ship, we're elevating the guest experience again creating a ship that feels more expansive, while helping guests feel more connected and ultimately have more fun."

Carnival Destiny will sail to destinations in the Paradise Collection by Carnival, the largest portfolio of exclusive destinations in the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico in the cruise industry. Additional details on Carnival Destiny's features and experiences will be released later this year with delivery of the ship scheduled for Summer 2029. Two additional Ace-Class ships are planned for 2031 and 2033.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact a travel advisor.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), is the largest cruise line on two continents – North America and Australia – and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line and for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Carnival sails more than six million guests annually and in 2023 was the first cruise line to sail more than 100 million guests in total. Operating from 13 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe, Carnival hosts more than 95,000 guests on its ships every day of the year and employs more than 50,000 team members, representing 120 nationalities.

Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival's fleet of 29 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of five ships through 2033: a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival's newest guest offering is its all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahama, which debuted in 2025 to join the company's Paradise Collection of Caribbean gems.

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line