Carolina Molecular Partners with Pixelgen, Becomes First US Certified Service Provider for Pixelgen Proxiome Kit

Kit offers novel protein interactomics analysis of immune cells

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Molecular Inc., a leading molecular testing services laboratory, and Pixelgen Technologies AB announced today a partnership to expand access to cutting-edge 3D protein interactomics capabilities to researchers and clinicians in the United States. Carolina Molecular will be the first certified U.S. service provider for Pixelgen.

As a certified service provider, Carolina Molecular will provide academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech researchers across the US with streamlined access to Pixelgen's advanced Proximity Network Assay, which offers novel insights into protein-protein interactions and cellular functions by measuring the proximity between the proteins on the cell surface. This level of understanding is critical for advancing research in immuno-oncology, cell therapy, hematology, auto-immune disease research, and biomarker discovery, where understanding the mechanism of action and cellular responses is paramount.

Pixelgen's technology provides an important omics dimension, protein interactomics, by mapping the complex cell surface protein interactome of single cells. The company's proprietary Pixelgen Proxiome Kit, delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at scale. The assay uses DNA-barcoded antibodies and rolling circle amplification to create a high-resolution map of protein colocalization, clustering, and abundance, providing novel insights into disease mechanisms, drug response, and biomarker discovery. The workflow generates sequencer-ready libraries that integrate seamlessly with standard NGS platforms.

"Partnering with Pixelgen is a direct extension of what our clients are asking for: bolstering molecular insights with complex multiomic studies," said Trent Carrier, President of Carolina Molecular. "Researchers in immuno-oncology and cell therapy need to understand not just if a protein is present, but how it's interacting with its neighbors. As the first US service provider for this technology, we can now offer a powerful tool to help our partners dissect these critical protein-protein interactions and accelerate their therapeutic programs."

Carolina Molecular will leverage its state-of-the-art NGS Foundry and deep expertise in sequencing and bioinformatic analysis to deliver robust, high-quality data for clients utilizing the Pixelgen platform. The collaboration addresses a growing need among US-based researchers for domestic service providers that can handle sensitive samples and accelerate turnaround times for complex multiomic studies.

"Establishing a strong service provider network is key to our strategy of making protein interactomics accessible to the broader scientific community, and we are delighted to have a partner with the operational excellence and scientific reputation of Carolina Molecular," said Pixelgen co-founder and CEO Simon Fredriksson. "Their expertise in NGS and bioinformatics makes them an ideal partner to help researchers in the US generate high-quality protein interactomics data. This collaboration will help accelerate breakthroughs in critical areas like cell therapy and immuno-oncology by providing the data needed to understand complex biological systems."

About Carolina Molecular

Carolina Molecular is a leading molecular testing services laboratory with a pedigree of over 25 years of molecular testing for life sciences. Carolina Molecular offers CAP/CLIA-certified and NYS registered testing for CROs and clinical trial sponsors; an NGS Foundry for project-based sequencing with early technology access programs; and Quality Control testing for biomanufacturing, food safety and environmental monitoring.

What sets Carolina Molecular apart? We simplify our customers' needs with lightning-fast responsiveness and no hassle pricing. We provide support for molecular testing projects across all scales and quality demands, offering flexible service offerings while ensuring the highest quality standards. Our experienced molecular testing operations and bioinformatics team is an extension of our client's scientific bench with best-in-class analysis and reporting capabilities. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.carolinamolecular.com

About Pixelgen

Pixelgen Technologies AB is on a mission to deliver biology at the highest resolution by understanding the molecular basis of cellular function with new tools and technologies that decipher the protein interactomics of single cells in unprecedented ways. The company's patented Proximity Network Assay delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at ultra-high capacity and underpins the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit for precision medicine. A foundational technology, the Proximity Network Assay will power a portfolio of products for translational research to accelerate advances in immunology, hematology, and cell therapy. Pixelgen was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and is venture-backed.

