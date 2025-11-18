Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Dr. Aaron Viny to Scientific Advisory Board

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies today announced the appointment of Dr. Aaron D. Viny, an internationally recognized physician-scientist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Viny will help advance the company's science and product development as it expands its commercial footprint for applications in blood diseases and cancer.

"Dr. Viny's groundbreaking research into how the 3-D 'architecture' of DNA goes awry in blood cancers like acute myeloid leukemia is helping shape a new generation of targeted therapies for patients who today have few or no effective options," said Pixelgen CEO and co-founder Simon Fredriksson . "We are honored to have him join our team and look forward to working together to advance our high-capacity, single-cell protein-interactome technology."

Dr. Viny is an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physician and Surgeons. A board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist and laboratory-based physician-scientist, Dr. Viny focuses on the study of clonal hematopoiesis, myelodysplastic syndrome, and acute myeloid leukemias. His research uses animal modeling and state-of-the-art 3-dimensional genomic techniques to uncover the genetic and epigenetic underpinnings of these diseases in order to find more precise and less toxic treatments. Prior to Columbia, Dr. Viny was an instructor and Fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

"Pixelgen's Proximity Network Assay technology is shining light on previously unseen single-cell biology across the entire immune synapse. Their platform reveals hidden networks driving disease and resistance, paving the way for next-generation diagnostics and cell therapies," Dr. Viny said. "It has already generated invaluable data for my own research, and I'm thrilled to partner with the team to help advance it even further."

Dr. Viny will be giving a presentation at Pixelgen's first User Group Meeting Nov. 18th, titled "Lighting the Path Beyond the Streetlight: Mapping Protein Proximity to Overcome AML Resistance." He spoke about his work and Pixelgen's technology in the Mendelspod podcast, available here.

Dr. Viny joins Pixelgen's existing board of scientific experts, renowned genomicist and entrepreneur, Mostafa Ronaghi, Ph.D.; Emma Lundberg, Ph.D.,visiting associate professor at Stanford University and professor at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology; Petter Brodin, Ph.D, professor at Imperial College London and professor at the Karolinska Institutet.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB is on a mission to deliver biology at the highest resolution by understanding the molecular basis of cellular function with new tools and technologies that decipher the protein interactomics of single cells in unprecedented ways. The company's patented Proximity Network Assay delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at ultra-high capacity and underpins the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit for precision medicine. A foundational technology, the Proximity Network Assay will power a portfolio of products for translational research to accelerate advances in immunology, hematology, and cell therapy. Pixelgen was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and is venture-backed.

