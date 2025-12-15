Pixelgen Technologies Further Expands Asia Presence Through Distribution Agreement with MDxK

Agreement brings Pixelgen Proxiome Kit to South Korea as demand for protein interactome's tools grows

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies, Inc. and MDxK (Molecular Diagnostics Korea) Inc., part of DKSH Business Unit Technology, a leader in market expansion services, today announced a distribution agreement to bring Pixelgen's Proxiome Kit to life sciences researchers in South Korea. The agreement further expands Pixelgen's growth in the Asia-Pacific region, following distribution agreements in Japan and Australia.

"South Korea is fast emerging as a life sciences hub of innovation, leading advancements in drug development and, more specifically, precision medicine," said Pixelgen Chief Marketing Officer Annika Branting. "We are honored to partner with such a high-caliber distributor as MDxK to bring our novel protein interatomics tools to researchers in the region."

Earlier this year, Pixelgen launched its Pixelgen Proxiome Kit, the first product to analyze the spatial location of cell surface protein markers, providing protein clustering, colocalization, and abundance data at an unprecedented scale. The kit helps researchers in fields such as immunology, hematology, and CAR-T and cancer research discover new biomarkers, better understand therapy mode of action, and assess single cell protein interactions.

"Pixelgen is filling an unmet need in the marketplace for technologies that help researchers understand how cells behave at the molecular level, at high throughput and scale," said Sungbo Shim, CEO of MDxK. "Existing tools lack the capability to support modern omics-scale studies, and we are thrilled to partner with Pixelgen to offer South Korea's researchers the latest innovative technologies for advancing basic science and precision medicine."

The Pixelgen Proxiome Kit, Immuno 155, uses the Proximity Network Assay, a DNA-based chemistry where each target and its neighbors in close proximity are assigned a unique spatial position across single cells at an average resolution of 50 nanometers. Its validated protein panel contains 155 immune cell surface protein targets to produce a detailed map of up to 50,000 proteins per cell, illuminating cell surface protein abundance, clustering, and colocalization. The Pixelgen Proxiome Kit is instrument-free and easy-to-use, analogous to a sample-prep kit for NGS, and supports cells in suspension from PBMCs, BM, cell lines, and dissociated organoids.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB is on a mission to deliver biology at the highest resolution by understanding the molecular basis of cellular function with new tools and technologies that decipher the protein interactomics of single cells in unprecedented ways. The company's patented Proximity Network Assay delivers nanoscale spatial analysis of immune cell proteins at ultra-high capacity and underpins the Pixelgen Proxiome Kit for precision medicine. A foundational technology, the Proximity Network Assay will power a portfolio of products for translational research to accelerate advances in immunology, hematology, and cell therapy. Pixelgen was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs and is venture-backed.

About MDxK

Molecular Diagnostics Korea Inc. ("MDxK") is a well-established company in the South Korean life-science space. The company was established in 2007 and is based in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. MDxK builds on trusted relationships with renowned clients from the global life science industry. With a strong focus on molecular diagnostics and research, MDxK serves a wide range of customers, including hospitals, research institutes, laboratories, universities, pharma and food & beverage companies. In 2025, DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services Provider in Asia and beyond, and has acquired MDxK, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of DKSH Korea, Ltd. and part of DKSH's Business Unit Technology.

About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Technology offers complete solutions for specialized scientific and industrial applications. With around 1,820 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 549 million in 2024. www.dksh.com/tec

