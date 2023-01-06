Carolinas AGC Announces 2023 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2023 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty

Chair Elect: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc

Treasurer: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company

Vice Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Charlotte NC

Past Chair: Charlie Wilson, C.T. Wilson Construction Company

Highway/Heavy Chair: Marty McKee, King Asphalt

Building Chair: Chris Smith, Beverly-Grant

Utility Chair: Derrick Morgan, State Utilities

Specialty Chair: Daniel Poaps, Palmetto Concrete Group

Supplier Chair: Geric Potts, Jarco Supply

At Large 3yr: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction

At Large 2yr: Jonathan Bivens, S.T. Wooten

At Large 1yr: Beth Muter, Muter Construction

Specialty/Supplier Director: Sherita Evan, Southern Commercial Development

Young Leader Director: Paul Edwards, Reeves

