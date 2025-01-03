Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 Board of Directors

News provided byCarolinas AGC
Jan 03, 2025, 07:43 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2025 Board of Directors. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company
Chair Elect: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
Treasurer: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting
Vice Chair: Paul Edwards, Reeves
Immediate Past Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Highway-Heavy Chair: Brent E. Evans, Banks Construction Company
Building Division Chair: Matt Chambers, Clancy & Theys Construction
Utility Division Chair: Christopher Stike, Sanford Contractors
Specialty Division Chair: Josh Byers, Wayne Brothers Companies
Supplier Division Chair: Adam Dougherty, Arthur J. Gallagher
Director At-Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont LLC
Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC
Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil
Appointed Director – Specialty/Supplier: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC
Appointed Director – Young Leader: Lindsay Smith, Palmetto Corp.
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.
Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246
