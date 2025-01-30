Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 CAGC Foundation Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2025 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Officers:

Chair: Chad Webb, J. M. Cope Construction

Chair Elect: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Company

Immediate Past Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard Construction

Treasurer: Ed Roper, NJR Construction

CAGC Chair: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company

Secretary: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Trustees:

Emily Ellis (Young Leader Representative), CT Wilson Construction Company

Scott Fant, Reeves

Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance

Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.

Elisabeth Kovacs, SC Manufacturers Alliance

Andrew Gardner, NC Community College System

Kristie Van Auken, KVA Consulting Co.

Karl McCottry, SCDOT

Kate Daniels, Daniels and Daniels Construction

Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors Inc.

Lorena Patterson –NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Staff:

Betsy Bailey, CAE, COO, CAGC Foundation, Inc.

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation call 704/372-1450.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.

