Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 CAGC Foundation Board

Jan 30, 2025, 07:20 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2025 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:
Officers:
Chair: Chad Webb, J. M. Cope Construction
Chair Elect: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Company
Immediate Past Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard Construction
Treasurer: Ed Roper, NJR Construction
CAGC Chair: Ty Edmondson, T.A. Loving Company
Secretary: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Trustees:
Emily Ellis (Young Leader Representative), CT Wilson Construction Company
Scott Fant, Reeves
Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance
Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.
Elisabeth Kovacs, SC Manufacturers Alliance
Andrew Gardner, NC Community College System
Kristie Van Auken, KVA Consulting Co.
Karl McCottry, SCDOT
Kate Daniels, Daniels and Daniels Construction
Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
Lorena Patterson –NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Staff:
Betsy Bailey, CAE, COO, CAGC Foundation, Inc.
It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas. For more information regarding the CAGC Foundation call 704/372-1450.
Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of AGC of America and ARTBA. Visit us at www.cagc.org, Facebook, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn. Learn about CAGC membership here.
(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)
