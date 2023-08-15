Carolinas AGC Announces the 2023 Top Young Leader Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2023 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve. The winners were honored at the 2023 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo in July.

John Anglin, Young & McQueen Grading Company

John Anglin, Business Manager with Young & McQueen Grading Company in Burnsville, NC, has nearly 20 years of experience in construction and development. Read more.

Paul Edwards, Reeves

Paul Edwards serves as the Business Development Manager with Reeves (a Colas Company) out of Duncan, SC. Read more.

Emily Ellis, C.T. Wilson Construction

Emily Ellis received her Bachelor's Degree in Accountancy from Elon University in 2007. In college, Emily was a Jefferson Pilot Business Fellow and worked as an intern at a local CPA firm where she continued full-time upon graduation. Read more.

Jeremiah McCrory, Batson-Cook Construction

Jeremiah McCrory began his career at Batson-Cook in Charlotte twelve years ago after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Building Construction and a Master's in Integrated Design and Construction from Auburn University. Read more.

Adam Pfanmiller, McGriff

Adam Pfanmiller earned a degree in business administration from Appalachian State University in Finance and Risk Management and has more than 17 years of experience in the construction surety marketplace. Read more.

For more information regarding the CAGC Top Young Leader Awards, including full bios and photos, please visit CAGC's website or contact Chelsea Andujar.

About Carolinas AGC

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

