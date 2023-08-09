Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

Carolinas AGC

Aug. 9, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC proudly announces the CAGC 2023 Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners. These winners—two who have left incredible legacies on our industry, and five who are still paving the way for future leaders to follow—embody the skill, integrity, and responsibility that Carolinas AGC and the Associated General Contractors stand for. These prestigious awards honor individuals, including those who have passed, who are making or made extraordinary contributions over their careers to Carolinas AGC, the construction industry, and the community they serve.

The winners and their families were honored at the 2023 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo on July 29 in Asheville, NC. Visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org to read the extended winners' bios and see photos and watch the video recap of the CAGC Summit here.

CAGC Hall of Fame Legacy Award Winners

Taylor Abbit Loving, T.A. Loving Company
T.A.'s legacy is the company that bears his name, one that has endured for nearly 100 years and continues to have a positive impact on the millions of people who call North Carolina and South Carolina "home." (See photo and bio)

John Sadrach Loving, T.A. Loving Company
John was widely known throughout the industry as an expert in his field, and during his 50-year career he was responsible for the procurement and execution of numerous major crossings in the Southeast. (See photo and bio)

CAGC Hall of Fame Award Winners

Ron Brown, State Utility
Ron began his career with State Utility in 1986 as an assistant superintendent. Taking on various rolls over the years, Ron became President of State Utility in 2016. (See photo and bio)

Bob Burchette, Johnston, Allison & Hord, PA
For more than 47 years, Bob has counseled clients on a wide variety of projects including bridges on interstates, skyscrapers, schools, hospitals, and many more. (See photo and bio)

Richard Jackson, C. R. Jackson, Inc.
Richard grew his company, C.R. Jackson, Inc., into the largest asphalt producer in South Carolina with 12 plants across the state. (See photo and bio)

Drew Johnson, Branch Civil
Drew serves as the Director of Operations for Branch Civil and has dedicated more than 30 years of service to his industry and Carolinas AGC. (See photo and bio)

Paul Mashburn, Mashburn Construction
With over three decades of experience and commitment, Paul provides strategic vision for his company and ensures that its culture of integrity, teamwork, quality, and creativity is built upon and disseminated throughout the organization. (See photo and bio)

To learn more about each recipient, including photos and videos of the winners and event, please visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org, found under At Your Service.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Media Contact: Lori McGovern at [email protected].

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

