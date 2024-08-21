Carolinas AGC Honors Construction Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC proudly announces the CAGC 2024 Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Legacy winners. These winners—five who have left incredible legacies on our industry, and five who are still paving the way for future leaders to follow—embody the skill, integrity, and responsibility that Carolinas AGC and the Associated General Contractors of America stand for. These prestigious awards honor individuals, including those who have passed, who are making or have made extraordinary contributions over their careers to Carolinas AGC, the construction industry, and the community they serve.

The winners and their families were honored at the 2024 Carolinas AGC Summit & Expo on August 3 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org to read the extended winners' bios and see photos. Watch the video recap of the CAGC Summit here.

CAGC Hall of Fame Legacy Award Winners

Andy Clark, Clark Pavement Marking

Andrew Larry Clark (Andy), an Apex, NC native, was just 69 years old when he passed away in September 2023. Andy started his adulthood driving dump trucks and then moved on to be a dispatcher for the State Highway Patrol. It was during this employment he became interested in striping parking lots as a part-time job. Finding his passion for striping in the 1980's, he left the Highway Patrol and began striping full-time, eventually expanding into the NC roadways. (Read full bio and see photo)

Berry Jenkins, Carolinas AGC

Berry Jenkins graduated from North Carolina State University in 1965 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Upon obtaining his PE, he went to work for NCDOT for 32 years until his first retirement in 1997. For his contributions and service to the State of North Carolina he was granted the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the highest honor given by the Governor. Berry then joined Carolinas AGC as the North Carolina Highway Director. (Read full bio and see photo)

F.A. Triplett, United Infrastructure Group

Fredrick Amzi Triplett, known as F.A., was born in Chester, SC in 1889. In 1924, in partnership with R.H. Small, the Small-Triplett Construction Company began construction on its first bridge in Morristown, TN. (Read full bio and see photo)

Fred Triplett, United Infrastructure Group

Fred Triplett, (son of F.A. Triplett) was born in 1927. Upon serving a year in the Army and graduating from Clemson College with a degree in Civil Engineering, Fred began his career in his father's business. In 1952, he started the Inland Bridge Company, Inc., and later joined Jim Peek to become co-owners of Triplett-Peek Inc., formerly F.A. Triplett, Inc. (Read full bio and see photo)

Tom Triplett, United Infrastructure Group

Tom Triplett (son of F.A. Triplett) was born in 1929 in Chester, SC. Upon graduating from Clemson College, he formed Inland Bridge Company with his brother Fred. In 1954, Tom went out on his own to become the sole owner of James T. Triplett, Inc. Throughout his career, Tom founded several companies including Shugart Manufacturing and Industrial Learning Corporation. (Read full bio and see photo)

CAGC Hall of Fame Award Winners

Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors

Claudia Dodgen, who has been with Crowder since 2000, currently serves as Vice President of Employee Services and People Development. Her oversight ranges from HR and Benefits to Crowder YOUniversity, an integrated learning and coaching track for all Crowder employees. Prior to joining Crowder, Claudia worked with Provant, a performance management consulting organization, and was a co-owner and principal with LeadFirst & Associates, Inc., a leadership development and change management firm. Her passion is using her expertise to focus on Crowder's Leader Development. (Read full bio and see photo)

Bill Norwood, State Utility Contractors, Inc.

Bill Norwood began his career with Dickerson Utility in 1977, and he played a pivotal role in the establishment of State Utility Contractors when the company transitioned from the Dickerson Group. Starting as an estimator, Bill's dedication and leadership qualities quickly propelled him through the ranks; by 1993, he had ascended to the position of President, marking the beginning of a transformative era for the company. (Read full bio and see photo)

Lynn Shealy, Mashburn Construction

Lynn Shealy graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1974 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He began his career with Daniel Construction Company in the Nuclear Power division and worked at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station as Area Civil Engineer where he was later promoted to Project Civil Engineer. Lynn then joined the GMK Architectural Firm and started its general contracting division. In 1985, Mashburn Construction hired Lynn as a Project Manager, where he rose through the ranks to ultimately serve as President. Lynn finished his career as Vice-Chairman of the Board for Mashburn Construction from 2011-2013. (Read full bio and see photo)

Mike Trammell, FORVIS

Mike Trammell, lead partner with Forvis Mazars (formerly FORVIS), has been an active member of Carolinas AGC for over four decades. Mike has over 35 years of experience working as a trusted advisor to contractors of all types and sizes, providing them advisory, assurance, and tax strategy services. He assists companies with operational, strategic, risk management, and succession issues, as well as financial and management systems, and tax planning. (Read full bio and see photo)

Jim Triplett, United Infrastructure Group

Jim Triplett serves as CEO of United Infrastructure Group, a third-generation design-build organization started by his grandfather F. A. Triplett in 1924 and continued by his uncle Fred Triplett and father Tom Triplett. He began working for his father in 1974 at the young age of nine and then went on to receive his BSCE from Clemson University in 1986. Jim officially began his structural engineering career with Ralph Whitehead & Associates before returning to his father's company in 1992. (Read full bio and see photo)

To learn more about each recipient, including photos and videos of the winners and event, please visit the Awards page of www.cagc.org, found under At Your Service.

Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Please join us at any of our 100+ networking and business opportunities throughout 2024!

Media Contact: Lori McGovern at [email protected].

SOURCE Carolinas AGC