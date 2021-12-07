Carol's Daughter and the Mama Glow Foundation Announce 'Love Delivered' Doula Grants as Part of a 3 Year Commitment to Address Black Maternal Health

Starting today, Black birthing people can apply for a grant to be matched with a Mama Glow -trained Doula for complimentary doula support. This grant is accessible to pregnant or recently postpartum applicants located in the following cities: NYC (Metro-Area), Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. with other major cities to follow.

"I was blessed to have my husband and dear friend serve as my birthing advocates. They recognized my needs and spoke to me AND up for me in so many ways, stated Lisa Price. "My hope is that with this grant program, more Black birthing people are heard and supported and most of all, lives are saved."

By 2024, Love Delivered aims to raise awareness about Black Maternal Health amongst 100 Million people and directly engage 10,000 people to become advocates through event activations, maternal health forums, webinars, access to resources and Love Delivered self-care gifting.

"Birth is meant to be a joyful, transcendent and empowering event. Everyone deserves to have access to safe, affordable, respectful and dignified care throughout the perinatal continuum. Mama Glow doulas approach care from a trauma informed framework and can help to support families impacted by injustice and inequity, grounding them with tools for advocacy, healing, transformation and empowerment," stated world renowned doula Latham Thomas.

Love Delivered was launched in April 2021 by Carol's Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, and the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, Latham Thomas, with a focus on raising awareness of the Black Maternal Health Crisis in the United States, and the importance of doulas and advocates when Black birthing people and babies are most vulnerable.

If you or a loved one is pregnant and in need of a doula, visit https://mamaglowfoundation.org/love-delivered/ to apply, become an advocate and learn more.

Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy, and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com

