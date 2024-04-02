NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural hair care space, is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with tennis prodigy Coco Gauff . In a move to uplift Black beauty for a powerful new generation, Carol's Daughter proudly stands as the first beauty brand to join Coco's portfolio.

CAROL’S DAUGHTER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL HAIR SPONSORSHIP OF TENNIS SENSATION COCO GAUFF

"I'm delighted to announce my partnership with Carol's Daughter," expressed Coco Gauff. "Their knowledge of natural hair care is unmatched, and I couldn't be prouder to align with a brand that shares my values. I'm excited to help continue their mission of empowering millions of women and little girls to embrace their curls and coils with pride and authenticity."

Coco Gauff, a rising star in the world of tennis, has captivated audiences worldwide with her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to authenticity. At just 20 years old, Coco has already made a significant impact on the sport, notably winning the US Open in 2023.

While competing at the highest level, Coco can be seen sporting protective styles or letting her curls and coils flow freely, Coco is a mirror of a generation that was never afraid to embrace and celebrate their hair texture. Her experimentation with hairstyles reflects her confidence and willingness to challenge traditional beauty standards, inspiring others to do the same. Her poise, strength and unique style have set her apart, making her a role model for aspiring athletes everywhere.

"The power of seeing someone like Coco in the world of tennis, for me, is a testament to the work that has been done before her," stated Lisa Price , founder of Carol's Daughter. "While the representation of individuals who resemble us in this sport may be limited, their impact remains pivotal. It breathes life into the timeless adage: 'If you can see it, you can be it.' This is what makes this collaboration so special to me. When I started Carol's Daughter, there was no blueprint for Black hair care brands, but now, 30 years later, the door is open, offering countless options for our hair, our confidence, and our empowerment. In Coco, we celebrate the strength, beauty, and authenticity of all the generations to come."

With this new partnership, Carol's Daughter aims to engage with their loyal fans and introduce its highly acclaimed products to a new generation of consumers. For more information about Carol's Daughter, visit carolsdaughter.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

– Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff, hails from Delray Beach, Florida. She burst onto the tennis scene with remarkable talent and maturity. She rose to international fame in 2019 when, at just 15 years old, she defeated Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon, becoming the youngest player to win a match at the tournament since 1991. In 2023, she won the Auckland Open, Washington Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open, becoming the youngest American women's singles champion since Serena Williams in 1999. Off the court, Coco is known for her grace, humility and dedication to making a positive impact. Gauff is an advocate for social justice causes and uses her platform to raise awareness of these issues. In 2024, she was recognized as TIME Women of the Year and has been featured in various publications such as Vogue, Essence and more.

Media Contact:

Dominique McDonald, [email protected]

SOURCE Carol's Daughter