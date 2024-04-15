CAROL'S DAUGHTER'S LOVE DELIVERED INITIATIVE DEEPENS IMPACT ON BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH IN YEAR 4

In a continued effort to combat the Black Maternal Health Crisis, the

Black-founded, Black-led beauty brand releases a new cohort of doula grants in partnership with CVS and the Mama Glow Foundation

NEW YORK , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter proudly celebrates the fourth year of its groundbreaking Black Maternal Health Initiative, Love Delivered . Love Delivered has been dedicated to improving maternal health for Black birthing people, and will continue to empower, support, and equip Black birthing people and the greater community through impactful programs and partnerships.

Carol's Daughter

As part of its ongoing efforts, Carol's Daughter's Love Delivered is continuing to empower Black maternal health by expanding access to doula care with a new round of doula grants. In partnership with CVS, Carol's Daughter will support the Mama Glow Foundation in their mission to improve the experience of maternal health for birthing people everywhere with an additional financial contribution of $32,000 in 2024 to fund doula support for Black families in need. Families living in major cities including NYC, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Washington DC who are pregnant or recently postpartum can apply to receive doula services through the grant program HERE.

According to the CDC , The United States has the worst maternal mortality rate in high-income countries globally and the numbers have only grown. When compared to white women, Black women are more than 2 times likely to experience severe pregnancy-related complications and nearly 3 times as likely to die.

"Love Delivered is a testament to our unwavering belief that every Black birthing person deserves access to compassionate, equitable support before, during and after birth," stated Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price. "I'm humbled by the impact we've made and the lives we've touched over the years. As we enter year four, we'll continue to advocate for Black birthing people, ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued."

Additionally, Love Delivered continues to engage with advocates who share its commitment to maternal health equity. This year, supermodel Chanel Iman will be instrumental in amplifying the initiative on social media. Through sharing her own personal journey with maternal health, Chanel will not only raise awareness but also encourage her followers to share their own stories. By fostering a community of shared experiences, she aims to inspire others to take action, advocate for Black birthing people when they need it most, and drive meaningful change in maternal healthcare.

Furthermore, Carol's Daughter has forged a meaningful collaboration with NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, to address the needs of Black maternal and pediatric patients. Following a successful pilot program offering hair care kits for patients with curly, coily, and tightly textured hair at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in late 2021, the initiative expanded to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in 2022. The NewYork-Presbyterian Dalio Center for Health Justice has built a relationship with Carol's Daughter, helping NewYork-Presbyterian offer specialized hair kits to maternal and pediatric patients. These kits include Carol's Daughter shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and other essential accessories. To date, Carol's Daughter has donated over 30,000 products to NewYork-Presbyterian patients and community members.

Since its inception, Love Delivered in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation, has engaged with nearly half a million people through events, doula support grants, educational programs, and webinars. To date, the initiative has funded more than 120 births through the Mama Glow Foundation and reached over 5.1 billion people through digital advocacy.

"Our partnership with Carol's Daughter has been deeply impactful and one that is innovative and rooted in service of community. Through our culture-shifting awareness campaigns, content and national doula service delivery program through the Mama Glow Foundation, we have been able to influence how care is delivered and how other organizations are modeling their programs. The Love Delivered partnership provides hope for a brighter future," said Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas.

In celebration of Black Maternal Health Week, Mama Glow is hosting a webinar, sponsored by Carol's Daughter on April 15 at 6:30PM ET. This year's theme is 'Advocating for Black Maternal Health: Leveraging Your Story & Engaging Stakeholders.' Featured panelists include Latham Thomas (Mama Glow Founder), Mia Keeys (Director of Federal Affairs at Hologic), Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey, MD, MPH (REI Specialist), and Natalia Louis, MPH (Program Manager, CONNECT Mental Health Program). To register, please visit mamaglow.com.

Join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health. Head to www.carolsdaughter.com/lovedelivered for more information on how to become an advocate and learn more. Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlow on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is a global maternal health company that is transforming the landscape of birth. Through their game-changing professional doula training programs, Mama Glow is home to a community of doulas from every corner of the USA and 6 continents. www.mamaglow.com

