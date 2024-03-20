CAROL'S DAUGHTER EXPANDS BEST-SELLING GODDESS STRENGTH AND BLACK VANILLA COLLECTIONS WITH NEW STYLING PRODUCTS

The New Additions are Designed to Maintain the Strength and Moisture of Every Curl and Coil, No Matter the Style

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural hair care space, is expanding two classic collections – Goddess Strength and Black Vanilla – with NEW styling products. The brand's latest innovations are the Goddess Strength Smooth & Shape Balm and the Black Vanilla Moisture & Hold Jelly. Both products are designed to nourish the hair while creating a long-lasting hold, AND without breakage or buildup.

The Goddess Strength Smooth & Shape Balm and the Black Vanilla Moisture & Hold Jelly

The highly acclaimed Goddess Strength Collection was created to strengthen weak, dry hair and prevent breakage and split ends. The Goddess Strength Smooth & Shape Balm is the newest product to complete the 7-part strength and length regimen. Its nourishing and creamy goddess-approved formula is blended with ingredients like castor oil, ginger and black cumin seed. With 1 swoop, the new textured styling balm allows every curly, coily and heat-styled goddess to smooth and slick their hair in place for a 24-hour matte hold. It also protects the hairline from damage as you style, brush out and restyle your tresses.

Carol's Daughter is also returning to its roots with a new addition to the beloved Black Vanilla Collection. With warm notes of Black Vanilla at its core, this collection instantly moisturizes and adds shine to dull, brittle and dry hair. The latest innovation, the Black Vanilla Moisture & Hold Jelly possesses a unique formula that not only locks in moisture, but provides up to 72 hours of hold, without any buildup, flakes, or crunch. Blended with shea butter, jojoba oil, vanilla and zero drying alcohols, the non-sticky formula sets your style with shine while keeping your curls healthy and manageable.

"I am thrilled to introduce our latest innovations, the Goddess Strength Smooth & Shape Balm and the Black Vanilla Moisture & Hold Jelly," stated Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter. "These new styling products not only maintain the strength and moisture of every curl and coil but also empower individuals to express their unique style with confidence and ease."

"The new Goddess Strength and Black Vanilla styling products are the perfect addition to my hair kit," said celebrity hairstylist Dhairius Thomas . "My clients are style shifters and love to experiment so we use a lot of gels, which can damage hair over time. The new Carol's Daughter styling products put my clients at ease by helping them achieve that long-lasting, sleek, smooth red carpet look while keeping their natural curls and coils hydrated and healthy."

The Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength and Black Vanilla Collections are vegan and contain no silicones, parabens, petroleum or mineral oil. The complete systems, including the new styling products are available at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Amazon, CVS, Family Dollar, etc.

For more information about Carol's Daughter, visit carolsdaughter.com or follow on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

– Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

For product images or samples, please contact:

Dominique McDonald | Civic Entertainment Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Carol's Daughter