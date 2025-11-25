It's a 10 Enterprises Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday BOGO Sale Across All Brands

Celebrate the Season with a Week of BOGO Deals on Your Favorite Hair and Makeup Essentials
MIAMI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Enterprises, the global beauty powerhouse founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with an exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion. Starting today, November 25 through Monday, December 1, consumers can enjoy a BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) sale on all products across all It's a 10 Enterprises brands, which includes It's a 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, Rewind It 10and CLOUD Haircare.
"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the holiday season is the perfect time to give back," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises. "This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is all about accessibility—making it easier than ever for everyone to experience our best-selling, salon-quality products. Whether it's stocking up, gifting, or discovering new favorites, we're excited to help people look and feel their very best during the holidays."
Across haircare, cosmetics, and premium extensions, shoppers will find cult-favorite essentials—like the Miracle Leave-In, the Potion Collection, Be a 10's high-performance beauty staples, and CLOUD's clean haircare must-haves—all included in the weeklong BOGO event.
About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.
Share this article