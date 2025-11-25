It's a 10 Enterprises Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday BOGO Sale Across All Brands

As an added bonus, every order placed on ItsA10Haircare.com will receive a complimentary 2oz Keratin Shampoo, one of the brand's most beloved formulas.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the holiday season is the perfect time to give back," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises. "This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is all about accessibility—making it easier than ever for everyone to experience our best-selling, salon-quality products. Whether it's stocking up, gifting, or discovering new favorites, we're excited to help people look and feel their very best during the holidays."

Across haircare, cosmetics, and premium extensions, shoppers will find cult-favorite essentials—like the Miracle Leave-In, the Potion Collection, Be a 10's high-performance beauty staples, and CLOUD's clean haircare must-haves—all included in the weeklong BOGO event.

The promotion will be available starting today, November 25, through Monday, December 1 at ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com, HairEx10sions.com, RewindIt10.com, and CloudHaircare.com. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout, while supplies last.

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, F.A.S.T. Haircare, CLOUD Haircare, and Rewind It 10, uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

