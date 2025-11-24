It's a 10 Haircare Appoints Award-Winning Digital Strategist Jessica Guastella as Vice President of Social Media to Lead Global Digital Growth, Creator Strategy & Community Innovation

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10® Haircare, the award-winning, independent professional haircare brand beloved worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Jessica Guastella as Vice President of Social Media In this pivotal leadership role, Guastella will spearhead the company's global social media strategy, creative and content innovation, influencer and creator ecosystem development, and digital community engagement across It's a 10 Enterprises, which includes It's a 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, F.A.S.T. Haircare, CLOUD Haircare, and Rewind It 10.

Guastella joins the organization with more than 20 years of experience shaping the digital landscape for top beauty and fashion brands. Most recently, as Senior Marketing Director, Brand and Social Media at IGK Hair, she led a sweeping digital transformation, elevating the brand's 360-degree marketing strategy and driving measurable increases in organic traffic, social engagement, and campaign performance. Her career also includes high-impact roles at Fashion Nova, Wella/Coty, and L'Oréal, where she specialized in social-first brand building, data-informed creative direction, large-scale launch programs, and building high-performing influencer and ambassador communities.

A licensed cosmetologist and respected digital strategist, Guastella brings a rare dual perspective that blends deep industry expertise with hands-on professional credibility, reinforcing the brand's long-standing commitment to salon professionals and educators. She is widely regarded as a powerhouse in bridging the gap between brands and Gen Z, known for transforming emerging social behaviors into high-impact brand engagement and building digital communities that resonate with the next generation of consumers.

This strategic hire underscores Founder & CEO Carolyn Aronson's investment in expanding It's a 10's digital sophistication and global brand presence. "From the moment I met Jessica, I felt a real connection. I could see how naturally she understands the spirit of this brand and the people who stand behind it. It's a 10 was built from the heart and it has always been about confidence, community, and lifting people up. Jessica brings that same energy. She sees our customers, she understands our stylists, and she believes in storytelling that makes people feel something. I am truly excited to welcome her into the It's a 10 family and to see the beautiful impact she will bring to our community around the world," said Aronson.

President Jeff Aronson added:

"Jessica's strategic vision goes beyond content — she builds creator partnerships and systems that drive real business momentum. We've been focused on authentically connecting with Gen Z through initiatives like our ongoing college tour and recent pop-ups, and Jessica's expertise makes her the perfect leader to deepen those connections and drive growth with this key audience."

Lauren Newmark, Global Vice President of Digital Marketing & eCommerce shared:

"Our digital and eCommerce growth has always been fueled by data, creativity, and a deep understanding of our customers. Jessica will not only complement this foundation, but she will elevate it. She knows how to transform social storytelling and creator partnerships into meaningful actions that will drive even stronger engagement and brand loyalty. I'm excited to partner with her as we continue building a world-class digital ecosystem that is both innovative and deeply connected to our customer."

Guastella expressed her excitement to join the brand:

"It's a 10 is such an iconic force in beauty, authentic, independent, and truly community-driven. I am thrilled to partner with Carolyn, Jeff, and Lauren to lead our social vision and bring our storytelling, creativity, and professional heritage to life in even more inspiring ways."

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In— designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, EX10SIONS, F.A.S.T. Haircare, CLOUD Haircare, and Rewind It 10, uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

