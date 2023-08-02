Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, Named to Forbes' 2023 50 Over 50 List

News provided by

It's A 10 Haircare

02 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Beauty Mogul Recognized for Impressive Career and Industry Achievements

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Carolyn Aronson, the CEO and founder of It's A 10 Haircare, has been recognized and honored in Forbes' prestigious 50 Over 50 list for 2023— the only haircare brand represented on the list. This esteemed accolade celebrates Carolyn's remarkable achievements, visionary leadership, and significant contributions to the beauty industry, inspiring countless individuals around the world.

Continue Reading
Carolyn Aronson
Carolyn Aronson

Forbes' 50 Over 50 list celebrates trailblazers who continue to push the boundaries of success and pave the way for others in their industries. Carolyn Aronson's inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to her trailblazing spirit, transformative leadership, and unwavering dedication to empowering others. Aronson's journey to success has been nothing short of inspiring. Having spent time in foster care before being adopted by her parents, she attributes her drive to succeed to her unconventional background. Her resilience and determination have not only shaped her personal journey but also become a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals worldwide.

In 2005, Carolyn Aronson embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by creating the signature Miracle Leave-In, a groundbreaking haircare product that would become the cornerstone of her brand, It's A 10 Haircare. This revolutionary formula has captivated customers worldwide, resulting in an impressive 17 million bottles sold annually. In 2017, at the age of 51, Carolyn demonstrated her steadfast determination and entrepreneurial prowess by acquiring full ownership of It's A 10 Haircare, making it the largest Hispanic- and female-owned brand in the haircare industry. Carolyn's success has also expanded beyond the world of haircare, with additional beauty ventures including It's a 10 Tools, EX10SIONS, Be a 10 Cosmetics, and an extension into the men's hair color category with new brand, Rewind It 10, in partnership with rapper, Fat Joe, set to launch later this year. The new men's line will feature DJ Khaled, Tank, Travis Kelce, Tyson Beckford, Jencarlos Canela, Stephen Thompson, Kevin Creekman, and, of course, Fat Joe.

Since becoming the sole owner, Carolyn Aronson has driven unparalleled growth for the brand. In just five years, she expanded distribution from two countries to an impressive 73 countries, solidifying It's A 10 Haircare as a global beauty powerhouse. Under her guidance, the company's retail sales skyrocketed from approximately $200 million in retail sales in 2017 to an astounding $500 million in retail sales in 2022. Beyond her remarkable entrepreneurial achievements, Carolyn's ingenuity and strategic thinking have been further exemplified through her trademarking of "National Love Your Hair Day" in 2017. This innovative, philanthropic, and e-commerce event generated an astonishing $1.5 million in sales last year, further cementing It's a 10 Haircare's status as an industry leader.

"I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to be included in such impressive company on Forbes' 50 Over 50 list," said Aronson. "To stand alongside accomplished individuals who have made a profound impact on their industries is both humbling and inspiring. This recognition reinforces my belief in the power of perseverance, innovation, and true commitment to excellence. I share this achievement with the incredible team at It's A 10 Haircare and extend my heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and partners who have been instrumental in our journey. Together, we will continue to break barriers and create positive change in the beauty industry and beyond."

To learn more about Carolyn Aronson's extraordinary journey and her renowned brand, It's A 10 Haircare, please visit itsa10.com, @itsa10haircare and @itsa10ceo on Instagram. For the full Forbes 50 Over 50 Lifestyle list, see here: https://www.forbes.com/50over50/lifestyle.

About It's A 10 Haircare:

It's A 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's A 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's A 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare

Also from this source

It's A 10® Haircare and Be a 10 Cosmetics™ Announces 40% off Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

It's a 10 Haircare Launches Professional-Focused Website to Offer Exclusive Salon Pricing to the Licensed Hairstylist Community

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.