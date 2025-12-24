It's a 10 Enterprises Announces End of Year Sale Across All Brands

"As we wrap up the year, we wanted to create a moment that feels both celebratory and rewarding for our community," said Carolyn Aronson , Founder & CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises. "This End of Year promotion gives our customers the chance to refresh their routines, stock up on trusted essentials, and step into the new year feeling confident with products that truly deliver."

Spanning haircare, cosmetics, premium extensions and clean beauty, the promotion includes cult-favorite staples such as It's a 10's iconic Miracle Leave-In products, Rewind It 10's repair-driven formulas, Be a 10's high-performance makeup essentials, EX10SIONS' premium-quality hair extensions, and CLOUD Haircare's modern, clean must-haves.

The End of Year promotion will be available starting today, December 24 through Wednesday, December 31 at ItsA10Haircare.com , BeA10.com , HairEx10sions.com , RewindIt10.com , and CloudHaircare.com . Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout, while supplies last.

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle.

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® Haircare , Be a 10 Cosmetics , EX10SIONS , F.A.S.T. Haircare , CLOUD Haircare , and Rewind It 10 , uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty.

