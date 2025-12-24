It's a 10 Enterprises Announces End of Year Sale Across All Brands

News provided by

It's A 10 Haircare

Dec 24, 2025, 09:00 ET

Enjoy 40% Off Best-Selling Haircare, Cosmetics, Extensions and a Free Gift with Purchase 

MIAMI, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Enterprises, the global beauty powerhouse founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, is closing out the year with an exclusive, limited-time promotion across its family of brands. Starting today, December 24 through Wednesday, December 31, shoppers can receive 40% off across It's a 10® HaircareBe a 10 CosmeticsEX10SIONSRewind It 10 and CLOUD Haircare

As an added bonus, every order placed on ItsA10Haircare.com will receive a complimentary Be a 10 Mascara, one of the brand's top-performing beauty essentials, while supplies last.

Continue Reading

"As we wrap up the year, we wanted to create a moment that feels both celebratory and rewarding for our community," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10 Enterprises. "This End of Year promotion gives our customers the chance to refresh their routines, stock up on trusted essentials, and step into the new year feeling confident with products that truly deliver."

Spanning haircare, cosmetics, premium extensions and clean beauty, the promotion includes cult-favorite staples such as It's a 10's iconic Miracle Leave-In products, Rewind It 10's repair-driven formulas, Be a 10's high-performance makeup essentials, EX10SIONS' premium-quality hair extensions, and CLOUD Haircare's modern, clean must-haves. 

The End of Year promotion will be available starting today, December 24 through Wednesday, December 31 at ItsA10Haircare.comBeA10.comHairEx10sions.comRewindIt10.com, and CloudHaircare.com. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout, while supplies last. 

About It's a 10® Haircare and It's a 10 Enterprises
It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores, and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional haircare brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. Its collections include multifunctional, award-winning products—such as the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In — designed to deliver 10 benefits in every bottle. 

Building on this success, It's a 10 Enterprises encompasses It's a 10® HaircareBe a 10 CosmeticsEX10SIONSF.A.S.T. HaircareCLOUD Haircare, and Rewind It 10, uniting a portfolio of brands dedicated to professional-quality results, inclusivity, and accessibility. Founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, the Enterprises continue to remain independently owned while shaping the future of global beauty. 

MEDIA CONTACT
5WPR, [email protected]
212-999-5585 

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

It's a 10 Enterprises Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday BOGO Sale Across All Brands

It's a 10 Enterprises Announces Black Friday & Cyber Monday BOGO Sale Across All Brands

It's a 10 Enterprises, the global beauty powerhouse founded by entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, is kicking off the holiday shopping season with an...
It's a 10 Haircare Appoints Award-Winning Digital Strategist Jessica Guastella as Vice President of Social Media to Lead Global Digital Growth, Creator Strategy & Community Innovation

It's a 10 Haircare Appoints Award-Winning Digital Strategist Jessica Guastella as Vice President of Social Media to Lead Global Digital Growth, Creator Strategy & Community Innovation

It's a 10® Haircare, the award-winning, independent professional haircare brand beloved worldwide, proudly announces the appointment of Jessica...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics