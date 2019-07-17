Carolyn Aronson, CEO of It's a 10 Haircare, Named Finalist for ICMAD Indie Beauty Innovators Awards "Entrepreneur of the Year"

This month, ICMAD revealed the finalists for their annual Indie Beauty Innovators Awards in which Carolyn is recognized for her standout talent, dedication and philanthropic work in the industry. As a self-made entrepreneur, Carolyn has triumphed over adversity to deliver the highest quality, results-driven products for the hair pros to the at-home beauty enthusiasts.

With an uncompromising mission to go where others don't go, Carolyn is an industry leader rooted in her passion for sharing diversity-positive, community-building messages through every pillar of her business – culminating in the brand's founding of National Love Your Hair Day celebrated on October 10. Carolyn continues to embrace boldness every year with huge, ground-breaking activations, from becoming the first-ever indie haircare brand to land a coveted Super Bowl commercial to giving away 1M+ samples through a blimp takeover in the California sky.

Now more than a decade later, It's a 10 Haircare has become a global household name sold in 25,000 salons and 15,000 professional salon chains. Carolyn uses her platform as an inspirational speaker and philanthropist to give voices to under-represented individuals, aiding organizations across the world such as Best Buddies International.

"I'm a firm believer in business with a purpose, from fully supporting the hairdresser, who is the foundation of this industry, to using the company's platform to connect with the world in philanthropic ways allowing us to be the colorful brand that unites all colors," shared Aronson. "I'm so honored to be a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year category amongst the other acclaimed innovators, changing the world one beauty product at a time."

To cast your vote before polls close on July 19, please visit the link here: http://indiebeautyinnovatorawards.com/cast-your-vote/. The honors will be presented during the Indie Beauty Innovators Awards on July 28 at Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas.

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

