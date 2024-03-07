It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10™ Cosmetics & Ex10sions Celebrate International Women's Day with Annual 50% Off Sale!

The female-founded brands host sale to give back to their loyal, women-based consumer base.

MIAMI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolyn Aronson, founder, CEO and full-owner of famed haircare brand, It's a 10® Haircare, as well as Be A 10 Cosmetics™ and Ex10sions by Carolyn, is celebrating International Women's Day by giving back to her woman-dominated consumer base and loyal brand supporters. Like previous years, Carolyn and her catalog of beauty brands are thrilled to offer 50% off sitewide sales in celebration of the annual holiday beginning on March 8th and lasting through March 12th, 2024.

As a Latina who has both founded and owns numerous, successful companies, Carolyn aims to inspire others to believe in themselves and embraced their inner '10', by following their passions and always giving it the most valiant effort regardless of obstacles.

"It's no secret that I'm in a male-dominated industry. As a woman, specifically, a Hispanic woman, I've had to work harder at perfecting my crafts to have the success that I have earned today -- none of this happened overnight. Over the past 20+ years, I've been blessed with the power to not only transform and grow my solely owned companies, but the honor to also inspire those from marginalized races and various backgrounds to never give up and keep fighting for their dreams," says Aronson.

The sale will begin on March 8th, 2024, on ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com and HairEx10sions.com, and run until 11:59pm on March 12th, 2024. Stock up on It's a 10 Haircare's cult-classic Potion Miracle Leave-In that's packed with a slew of moisture rich and hydrating ingredients, Scalp Restore Miracle Calming Spray formulated to soothe and refresh dry, irritated scalp and hair with a blend of natural amino acids, essential extracts, and lightweight moisturizers, Be a 10's Begin 2 End Primer and Setting Spray, or Ex10sions hair extensions for half off. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

For more information on Carolyn Aronson, and to follow her inspiring journey as a major player in the business and beauty arenas, follow @itsa10CEO on Instagram.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

