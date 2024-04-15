It's a 10® Haircare and CEO Carolyn Aronson Garner Multiple Prestigious Awards in Q1 of 2024

MIAMI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare, the leading professional haircare brand, is thrilled to celebrate its recent accomplishments and the achievements of its CEO and Founder, Carolyn Aronson in 2024 so far. With a series of notable wins both for the brand's products and its visionary leader, It's a 10 continues to solidify its position as an innovator and leader in the beauty industry and beyond.

Among the recent accolades received by It's a 10 Haircare is the recognition by NewBeauty for its Scalp Restore Miracle Scalp Serum. The product triumphed in the "Best Scalp Serum for Oily Roots" category, a testament to its efficacy and innovation in addressing the diverse needs of consumers, especially as scalp care is of growing interest. This award underscores It's a 10 Haircare's commitment to delivering high-quality, effective solutions that cater to the needs of its fan base and their various and evolving hair concerns.

In addition to product excellence, It's a 10 Haircare is proud to celebrate the achievements of its CEO and Founder, Carolyn Aronson. Aronson was recently honored by INC., being named among the esteemed Female Founder 250 list. This prestigious list recognizes influential female entrepreneurs who are making a significant impact in their respective industries. Carolyn Aronson's inclusion in this esteemed lineup is a testament to her exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to driving positive change across the consumer product category.

Furthermore, Carolyn Aronson's remarkable contributions to the beauty industry were highlighted once again as she was just announced as the recipient of the Beauty Executive of the Year award by NEW YOU Magazine. The 9th Annual 2024 NEW YOU Award Ceremony, held in Miami, Florida on April 13th, 2024, recognized Aronson's unparalleled dedication, vision, and impact on the beauty sector.

"It's truly an honor to be recognized alongside such esteemed industry leaders," said Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10 Haircare. "These awards reflect the collective efforts of our team at It's a 10 Haircare in striving for excellence and innovation. We remain committed to providing exceptional products and experiences to our customers worldwide."

With a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and inclusivity, It's a 10 Haircare continues to push boundaries in the beauty industry under the leadership of Carolyn Aronson. As the brand looks ahead, it remains dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty and express themselves with confidence.

For more information about It's a 10 Haircare and its award-winning products, visit itsa10haircare.com, the brand's Instagram page, @itsa10haircare or Carolyn's Instagram page, @itsa10ceo.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional haircare line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

