Carolyn DuChene joins Board of Directors of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and U.S. Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, today announced that Carolyn DuChene has been elected to the board of directors for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and the MUFG U.S. Advisory Board, effective January 1, 2026.

Ms. DuChene has nearly four decades of experience in bank supervision, regulatory affairs, and risk management. She retired from MUFG in 2025 after serving as Managing Director and Head of Regulatory Operations & Affairs, where she was a member of the Executive Committee for the Americas. During her tenure, she led enterprise regulatory program management, strengthened governance and risk ownership across business lines, and elevated the organization's standing with primary regulators.

Prior to joining MUFG in 2021, Ms. DuChene spent more than 30 years at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Her roles included Examiner in Charge in Large Bank Supervision and Deputy Comptroller for Operational Risk and Core Policy, where she advised senior OCC leadership on operational risk, information technology, payments, governance, and the supervision by risk framework. She is widely recognized for her leadership in operational risk management and cybersecurity, and has contributed to industry guidance, publications, and keynote forums.

Ms. DuChene holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Drake University.

"We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to the board of directors and the U.S. Advisory Board," said Executive Chairman Hiroshi Kawano. "Her deep regulatory expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our governance and risk management practices."

