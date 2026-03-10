MUFG Announces Participation in Refinancing of $3 Billion Capital Structure for Atlas Renewable Energy

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, proudly announces its participation in the successful $3 billion refinancing for Atlas Renewable Energy, the largest renewable energy independent power producer in Latin America. The refinancing supports large‑scale sustainable energy assets across Latin America and underscores MUFG's continued commitment to financing energy solutions in the region.

This transaction consolidates Atlas' diversified portfolio of solar and battery energy storage system projects and other financings across Chile, Brazil, and Mexico. The financing is structured through operating company and holding company term-loan tranches and letter of credit facilities totaling $3 billion, featuring 5-year tenors. The financing is a first-of-its-kind in Latin America in both scale and geographic reach.

MUFG acted as Initial Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner, Green Loan Coordinator, and Hedge Provider on the facility, demonstrating its ability to structure and underwrite complex, cross‑border financings that advance sustainable infrastructure development.

"The Atlas Global refinancing further highlights MUFG as a facilitator of large‑scale energy deals throughout Latin America," said Tatiana Preta, Head of Project Finance Latin America, MUFG. "By supporting such an ambitious and unique facility, MUFG reinforces its expertise in delivering innovative solutions that generate long‑term economic and energy‑security benefits across the Americas."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider with a contracted renewable asset base of over 10.8 GW. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects in Latin America since 2017.

With an extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in sustainable development, the company's strategy is focused on helping large corporations in their transition to clean energy, ensuring reliable solutions that meet their needs and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates.

More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

