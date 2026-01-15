MUFG Securities Americas, Inc. designated Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups*, today announced that its registered broker-dealer MUFG Securities Americas, Inc. (MUSA) has been designated a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (New York Fed).

In this capacity, MUSA will act as a trading counterparty with the New York Fed, participating in open market operations, supporting U.S. Treasury securities at auctions, and providing market intelligence and analysis to the Open Market Trading Desk at the New York Fed.

Mike Yarian, Head of Global Markets Sales and Trading (ex-Japan), said: "The Primary Dealer designation underscores MUFG's financial strength, global reach, and long-term commitment to the U.S., where MUFG has been a significant investor for more than 140 years. As one of the world's leading financial institutions, we are proud to support the stability, liquidity, and efficient functioning of the U.S. Treasury market and honored to have been approved by the New York Fed for this role."

To qualify for this designation, MUFG was required to demonstrate a substantial presence as a market maker and to operate a back office capable of supporting settlement at volumes expected by the New York Fed, among other requirements.

*One of the world's 10 largest financial institutions according to S&P Global Market Intelligence (April 2025).

About MUFG Securities Americas, Inc.

MUSA is the U.S. broker-dealer affiliate of MUFG, one of the top financial groups in the world and the most prominent financial institution in Japan. MUSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation. Incorporated and headquartered in New York in 1988, MUSA is a member of FINRA, the NFA and the SIPC and is designated as a Primary Dealer by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In its capacity as a securities broker-dealer, MUSA engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financing, securities borrowing and lending transactions and securities sales and trading "market-making" transactions.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The MUFG Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The MUFG Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd., and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

