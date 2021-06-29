CarParts.com To Open Sixth Distribution Center In Jacksonville, Florida

"The city of Jacksonville is perfectly positioned to support the massive southeastern market and our new warehouse will play a key role in helping us keep its drivers on the road with confidence," said CarParts.com's Chief Operating Officer David Meniane. "The Jacksonville distribution center will let us cover 55% of the country with 1-day shipping and over 98% of the country with a 2-day transit time including both the Miami and Atlanta metropolitan areas. Jacksonville has a talented workforce and its proximity to the port also increases efficiencies and decreases lead times. In the first quarter of this year, we grew revenues 65% and our continued investment in our supply chain will help us further disrupt the auto industry."

In addition to the will call area servicing online and commercial customers, the new distribution center will include state-of-the-art equipment and technology, a photo studio and more. This investment comes on the heels of CarParts.com's recent announcement to expand its Grand Prairie, Texas location. These two new facilities will increase revenue capacity and support the company's annual compounded growth target of 20% to 25%.

"We're grateful CarParts.com has selected Jacksonville as the home of its newest distribution center, bringing new jobs and economic opportunities to our community," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "Jacksonville is experiencing tremendous growth and we are happy to welcome yet another outstanding company. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with CarParts.com."

The Jacksonville distribution center will stock and allow for expansion of several key auto part categories, including mechanical, replacement and CAPA-certified collision parts. From CarParts.com's own premium brands like TrueDrive™, DriveWire™, DriveMotive™, JC Whitney™ and SureStop®, to well-known domestic and European brands such as Moog, Raybestos, Monroe, TRW, Beck/Arnley, Bestop and Curt, the new distribution center will be filled with a vast variety of install-ready parts to keep drivers across the U.S. on the road.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has streamlined its website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, it has created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside its own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

