Carrier Logistics and FreightClaims.com Partner to Deliver Integrated AI-Driven Claims Processing Solution

Partnership reduces processing time by delivering automated claims management directly within the CLI FACTS platform

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a leading provider of freight management software for less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, today announced a partnership with FreightClaims.com to offer a seamless claims process with the FACTS transportation management solution. The integration enables streamlined claims processing and improved recovery rates through automated document scanning, real-time tracking, and claims entry directly within their existing FACTS workflow.

Claims management has become increasingly complex for freight carriers, with rejection rates climbing above 50% industry-wide. Incomplete or inaccurate documentation, missed filing deadlines, and manual processing errors are the primary causes. FACTS claim processing directly addresses these operational areas by allowing users to manage claims without switching between systems.

"Processing freight claims can be time consuming and expensive, and in many cases leads to missed claims deadlines, denied claims, and lost documentation," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "With FreightClaims.com, our customers will be able to organize and simplify the claims process by seamlessly using data in our FACTS software. With this partnership, we are taking what we offer to a much higher level."

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in how transportation management systems address industry-wide challenges. By integrating specialized claims processing capabilities directly into operational workflows, the partnership eliminates traditional barriers that have historically made claims management a time-consuming and error-prone process.

"Working with CLI has been a game-changer for FreightClaims.com," said Michael Schember, founder and CEO of FreightClaims.com. "Their expertise in transportation management systems complements our claims processing solutions perfectly, allowing us to streamline operations and reduce disputes for our shared clients. Customers benefit from faster resolutions, lower costs, and seamless integration between logistics and claims handling—ultimately driving efficiency and satisfaction across the board."

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier freight and transportation management solution for asset-based LTL carriers and last-mile providers. Purpose-built for the industry, FACTS combines powerful optimization tools, dispatch and routing engines, cross-dock management, and a full back-office suite—all in one integrated system. Now enhanced with AI, FACTS helps carriers boost productivity, reduce costs, and provide shippers with real-time visibility and superior service.

About FreightClaims.com

Created by freight industry veterans, FreightClaims.com is the culmination of decades of experience of handling claims, and evolving a practice for streamlining the process for the future. FreightClaims.com helps shippers, brokers, and 3PLs recover lost and damaged freight with speed and precision. The platform enables users to file claims faster, track progress in real time, and maximize recoveries. Through managed services and flexible hybrid solutions, FreightClaims.com simplifies the entire claims process, saving time, reducing costs, and ensuring you recover more of what's rightfully yours.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), based in Elmsford, N.Y., is a leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience serving the transportation industry. CLI delivers powerful, end-to-end solutions designed to handle the complex needs of LTL carriers, combined LTL and truckload operators, asset-light and non-asset-based providers, and package delivery companies across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.carrierlogistics.com.

