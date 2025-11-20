Carrier Logistics Launches FACTSPay to Enable Self-Service LTL Freight Payments

CLI adds online payment tool for shippers to the FACTS platform

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a leading provider of freight management software for less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, today announced FACTSPay, an online payment tool for shippers that is fully integrated with the FACTS TMS.

"We're giving shippers an easier, more convenient way to pay their freight invoices," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics Inc. "Shippers have made it clear they want self-service payment options that allow them to pay by credit card or ACH without needing to contact customer service."

FACTSPay, CLI's new online payment portal, reduces friction between motor carriers and their customers by offering 24/7 access to secure, intuitive payment tools. The solution streamlines the billing and collections process, enhancing cash flow for CLI’s clients while improving the payment experience for shippers.

"FACTSPay is the latest example of how CLI continues to deliver innovative technology that streamlines operations for LTL carriers and the shippers who rely on them," said Yvan Vazquez, director of customer success at Carrier Logistics who spearheaded the launch of the new functionality.

Because FACTSPay allows shippers to self service, motor carriers will have reduced administrative costs related to accepting payments from shippers, and shippers will have fewer barriers to paying their freight invoices. The shipper also has instant access to open invoices, backup documents, and detailed shipment charges.

The secure FACTSPay platform is powered by Stripe, Inc., a California-based payment processing company that acts as an aggregator, handling transactions through flexible ACH or credit card payment options. FACTSPay can be branded with a company's name, logo and style, but the shipper will always be confident that their financial transaction is protected by all of the security built into Stripe.

"FACTSPay transactions are managed directly through your CLI-powered portal," added Vazquez. "Your team doesn't lift a finger. Setup is fast and everything flows from the FACTS TMS to the portal automatically."

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier freight and transportation management solution for asset-based LTL carriers and last-mile providers. Purpose-built for the industry, FACTS combines powerful optimization tools, dispatch and routing engines, cross-dock management, and a full back-office suite—all in one integrated system. Now enhanced with AI, FACTS helps carriers boost productivity, reduce costs, and provide shippers with real-time visibility and superior service.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), headquartered in Elmsford, NY, is a recognized leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience. CLI delivers comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of LTL carriers, truckload operators, asset-light providers, and parcel delivery firms throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.carrierlogistics.com .

