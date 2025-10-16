Carrier Logistics Selected by Mountain Valley Express to Optimize Operations for Aggressive Growth

Immediate value is being realized by the LTL carrier from implementing FACTS solution

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), prominent providers of freight management software for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) fleets, today announced that Mountain Valley Express has implemented CLI FACTS in its growing less-than-truckload operation. The LTL carrier is now using the freight management software at 13 terminals to support the operation of over 300 tractors and 500 trailers.

Utilizing the Carrier Logistics Inc. FACTS freight management solution, Mountain Valley Express is reducing clerical errors, achieving faster results and reducing cycle times. Integrations enabled by CLI for the carrier include document imaging and driver communications systems, and a custom solution for the company’s accounting platform.

"We chose Carrier Logistics to support our aggressive growth goals," said Lizette Guajardo, senior manager customer experience at Mountain Valley Express. "The legacy TMS we were using did not have the automated integrations, reporting, customer self-service and visibility tools we needed. After looking at a number of systems, we chose CLI's FACTS because it was a complete solution and the right system for our future."

Since going live with FACTS, Mountain Valley Express has been using the freight management system to process approximately 2,500 freight bills daily for their pick-up and delivery, linehaul, and cross dock operations. According to Guajardo, the capabilities enabled by FACTS have already slashed the time it takes for load tendering, planning and dispatching, and the carrier is saving both time and money across their operations.

In addition, a customer facing portal provides tools for quotes and pick-up creation as well as enhanced visibility into load status. The self-service system, Guajardo noted, has led to administrative time savings and has enhanced customer satisfaction.

With CLI's support, Guajardo related, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for daily operations were established and training materials were created that illustrate how functions in FACTs are connected to SOPs. "CLI provided valuable input into what we should address and step-by-step instructions and videos," she explained. "With these materials our staff has been able to figure things out in just minutes. Overall, CLI's support throughout the implementation process has been very helpful in making sure we got it right."

Based in Jurupa Valley, California, Mountain Valley Express provides LTL services in California, Arizona and Nevada from 13 service centers. The more than 50-year-old company also operates distribution facilities for warehousing, distribution and supply chain management needs, including bulk storage and cross dock transportation and repackaging and re-packing services.

"FACTS was built to be the all-in-one solution for LTL carriers," said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. "We're proud to see it powering Mountain Valley Express as they scale their operations and deliver for a growing customer base."

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier solution designed to meet the unique transportation and freight management needs of asset-based LTL carriers and the last mile industry. Built with the customer in mind, FACTS leverages AI and advanced optimization strategies to streamline operations and enhance decision-making. The system includes online shipping tools, route optimization, dispatch management, rate engine, cross dock management, and a comprehensive back-office suite. FACTS empowers carriers to deliver superior service while improving efficiency and helping their shippers gain clearer, real-time freight visibility.

About Carrier Logistics Inc.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), based in Elmsford, N.Y., is a leader in freight management software with over 50 years of experience serving the transportation industry. CLI delivers powerful, end-to-end solutions designed to handle the complex needs of LTL carriers, combined LTL and truckload operators, asset-light and non-asset-based providers, and package delivery companies across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.carrierlogistics.com.

