Carrington College Designated an Apple Distinguished School

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrington College is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for the 2023–2026 program term. Carrington College was selected for this distinction based on its commitment to continuous innovation in education and using Apple products to create exemplary learning practices.

"We are extremely excited to be an Apple Distinguished School to share how we use technology to empower and engage students in their learning," said Mitch Charles, President of Carrington College. "The use of iPad has leveled the digital playing field allowing students and faculty to collaborate and solve problems inside and outside of the classroom. The selection of Carrington College as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our commitment to our students while recognizing the collaborative and technology-rich learning environment we have created for both students and faculty."

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized as some of the most innovative in the world. They are centers of leadership and educational excellence, with a clear vision for how technology-rich environments support learning goals. In Apple Distinguished Schools, forward-thinking leaders, and their communities work to inspire, imagine, and impact teaching and learning, and they have documented results of academic accomplishments.

Schools all over the world are using iPad and Mac to transform learning. As teachers incorporate technology into their lessons, they empower students to lead, learn, and thrive, to discover new opportunities, and to make their world a better place.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College empowers students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Carrington College offers a diverse range of programs that lead to a Certificate of Achievement, Associate of Science, or Bachelor of Science degree. The college offers programs that prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, veterinary and industrial trade fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACCJC/WASC), 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation, including the filing of complaints against member institutions, can be found at: www.accjc.org.

SOURCE Carrington College