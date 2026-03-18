Carroll University Goes Live with Ellucian Student, HCM and Finance, Unifying Core Technology Systems on a SaaS-Native, AI-Powered Platform

Key Highlights:

The implementation was completed in less than 12 months, accelerating time-to-value and reducing reliance on manual, time-intensive processes.

Modern, role-based self-service and improved access to timely, reliable information are strengthening support for students, faculty, and staff.

The SaaS-native, AI-powered platform is reducing maintenance burden and freeing IT capacity to focus on higher-impact initiatives tied to student success and institutional priorities.

WAUKESHA, Wis. and RESTON, Va., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Carroll University has successfully gone live with Ellucian Student, Human Capital Management (HCM), and Finance powered by Colleague. This achievement brings together the university's student information system (SIS) and core enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities for HR and financial management on a modern, Software as a Service (SaaS)-based and AI-powered platform. Transitioning from a legacy provider, this comprehensive transformation marks a major milestone in modernizing the College's technology infrastructure, enabling greater efficiency, flexibility and innovation across campus operations.

Student-first technology foundation for university services

Serving more than 3,000 students annually, Carroll University is advancing institutional priorities to enrich the Carroll experience for learners and expand pathways for access and success. By modernizing to a SaaS-native platform, the university is establishing a student-first technology foundation that supports the end-to-end student lifecycle and the administrative services behind it. This new foundation improves how teams access and share information and enables more consistent, connected operations across campus.

"Carroll University's mission — preparing students for 'vocational success, lifelong learning, and service in a diverse and global society' — reflects the kind of purpose-driven commitment that thrives with a modern student system built exclusively for higher education," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By going live with Ellucian's comprehensive SaaS-native SIS and ERP system, the institution is now streamlining campus operations, improving access to timely insights, and strengthening the experience for every student, faculty and staff member who makes the Carroll community thrive."

Turning a milestone into momentum

"Going live on Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance powered by Colleague is a significant accomplishment for Carroll, and I'm proud of the work our teams have done to get us here," said Dr. Cindy Gnadinger, President, Carroll University. "The new system touches nearly every part of our institution, and working closely with Ellucian, our community came together to manage change thoughtfully while maintaining services. We're already seeing a more efficient way of working and a stronger foundation for how we support students and run the university day to day."

With the new systems in place, Carroll teams are:

delivering seamless, role-based self-service capabilities across key student services

strengthening advising, financial aid and student support with improved visibility across the end-to-end student lifecycle

streamlining HR and finance operations to improve service, accuracy, and responsiveness across campus

To learn more about Ellucian, visit https://www.ellucian.com/.

WHAT IS CARROLL UNIVERSITY

First. Foremost. Forward. For 180 Years!

Carroll University was incorporated in 1846, making it Wisconsin's first four-year institution of higher learning. Situated in Waukesha, the independent, co-educational comprehensive university is grounded in the liberal arts tradition, and offers more than 95 areas of study, multiple graduate programs and a clinical doctorate in physical therapy. For more information visit carrollu.edu and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Flickr and Facebook.

WHAT IS ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

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SOURCE Ellucian