Carrot Expands Industry-Leading Flexible Plan Design With New Cycle-Based Fertility Option

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot , the leading global fertility and family care platform, today announced an expansion of its Flexible Plan Design, introducing a new cycle-based plan design for members on fertility journeys. Building on Carrot's industry-leading Flexible Plan Design, customers can now choose and combine both benefit maximums and cycle-based options, giving them even more ways to tailor fertility coverage to their members' unique needs.

Cycle-Based Plan Design

Carrot's Flexible Plan Design supports members across every fertility journey, including IVF, preservation, donor, and surrogacy through one simple, seamless experience. The addition of cycle‑based plan design expands this framework rather than replacing it, preserving the same engagement‑based model and member experience Carrot is known for.

The new flexible approach allows customers to select between a benefit maximum (flat-dollar) design, which provides a set dollar amount for coverage, or a cycle-based design, which covers a defined number of fertility treatment rounds for U.S.-based fertility journeys. Both options work seamlessly with Carrot's full suite of services, such as Carrot Rx for reduced medication costs.

"Many of our customers want more flexibility in how fertility benefits are structured, without misaligned incentives or fragmented experiences," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "By adding a cycle‑based option under our Flexible Plan Design, we're expanding choices in plan design while keeping clinical outcomes and member experience at the center."

Unlike traditional cycle-based models that can create misaligned incentives by tying revenue to procedure volume, Carrot's engagement-based model remains the same regardless of the plan a customer selects. As with Carrot's benefit maximum design, the company generates revenue based on member engagement, not on the number of treatments, such as rounds of IVF, members undergo. Members using cycle-based coverage receive care through Carrot's provider network, with treatment rounds applied based on their individual needs.

This announcement builds on Carrot's recent innovations in comprehensive fertility care, including Carrot Rx and Carrot Rx Flex programs for medication savings and its expanded network of clinics offering direct payment.

