Carrot Partners with ŌURA and Dexcom to Deliver Deeper Insights and Experiences for Members on Fertility, Family-Building, and Hormonal Health Journeys

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot today announced a partnership with ŌURA , the world's leading smart ring, and Dexcom , the global leader in glucose biosensing, to empower members with actionable, personalized insights that support fertility and family-building goals through the metabolic-fertility program, Sprints. This collaboration combines Carrot's clinical expertise with advanced insights from ŌURA and Stelo by Dexcom, the first FDA-cleared glucose biosensor available without a prescription in the United States, empowering members to understand their bodies and optimize their health and wellness.

Through this partnership, Carrot members enrolled in the Sprints program can gain access to integrated Oura Ring data that tracks activity, sleep, stress, cardiovascular and women's health biometrics, as well as glucose data through a first-of-its-kind integration with Stelo. With the ability to track key health metrics and receive expert clinical support from Carrot, members can better navigate journeys across fertility and trying to conceive. This partnership further strengthens Carrot's clinically-backed metabolic-fertility Sprints program, which helps members overcome fertility obstacles caused by obesity, blood sugar dysregulation, sperm damage, and other common markers of metabolic disorder.

"A new wave of consumer health innovation is shining a spotlight on women's health and hormonal health. Putting data in the hands of our members is an important first step, but it needs to be paired with actionable support from experts to improve health outcomes," said Hilary Bartlett, Chief Product Officer of Carrot. "This partnership builds on our pioneering work in metabolic-fertility health and further supports our commitment to delivering results for employers and health plans."

Carrot's clinical teams, who are trained on ŌURA and Stelo data interpretation, translate wearable technology data into actionable insights that drive personalized care planning and ongoing progress assessments. By integrating biometric data into the care journey, Carrot members are empowered to make smarter, evidence-based decisions for optimal health outcomes that align with their personalized care plans. Reports include meaningful analysis of period cycle patterns, sleep quality, stress management, activity, and glucose level trends – giving members and their care teams a holistic picture of metabolic-fertility health.

For those preparing for pregnancy in the Premester phase, this data provides Carrot members visibility into critical factors in improving health outcomes. Carrot members can also combine trusted coaching from a Carrot nutritionist with real-time feedback and tracking using Oura Meals feature, creating a comprehensive view of how nutrition, sleep, and activity patterns impact metabolic health and fertility readiness. Additionally, for those on fertility journeys, Oura Ring provides insights that can help pinpoint fertile windows and support reproductive planning.

"Our bodies are constantly sending signals, but most of the time we're not equipped to understand them or take action on them," said Dr. Chris Curry, M.D., PhD, clinical director, women's health at ŌURA. "When you're trying to conceive, having real data about what's happening inside your body – along with Carrot's clinical experts providing personalized support – can turn uncertainty into clarity."

Sprints participants have access to Oura Ring devices and Stelos to support their metabolic-fertility journey beginning in November 2025, with data integrations between Carrot, ŌURA, and Dexcom available in early 2026. This partnership represents a first step, with plans to expand wearable technology support into all life stages that Carrot serves.

Carrot is the leading global fertility and family care platform, unlocking support for life's major moments. Trusted by more than 1,000 of the world's best multinational employers, health plans and health systems, Carrot's comprehensive clinical program delivers industry-leading cost savings for employers and exceptional experiences for millions of employees. Its award-winning product serves all populations, whether there is a need for preconception care, pregnancy, IVF, male factor infertility, adoption, gestational carrier care or menopause, Carrot supports members and their families through many of the most memorable and meaningful moments of their lives.

