Carrot Expands Parenting Benefits, Adding On-Demand Pediatric Telemedicine With Blueberry Pediatrics

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot today announced an expansion of its parenting benefits, adding on-demand pediatric telemedicine through Blueberry Pediatrics to support families. This new offering is available to families with children under age 12 and is designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve workplace productivity. By helping parents access timely care for their children, employers benefit from less absenteeism and significant cost savings associated with fewer avoidable emergency department and urgent care visits.

Carrot's new pediatric telemedicine service provides parents with 24/7 access to on-demand virtual visits with board-certified pediatricians from Blueberry Pediatrics for common injuries and illnesses such as ear infections, rashes, colds, and the flu. Members also receive a home medical kit containing a wireless digital ear scope, pediatric pulse oximeter, and thermometer, which enables Blueberry's pediatricians to safely and remotely assess, diagnose, and treat children.

"Parents shouldn't have to choose between caring for their sick child and meeting work responsibilities," said Tammy Sun, Founder and CEO of Carrot. "By integrating pediatric telemedicine into our parenting journey, we're helping families get the comprehensive care they need, while delivering meaningful cost savings and productivity gains for employers."

Pediatric emergency department visits occur at a high rate — nearly one per infant per year — and cost an average of more than $1,100 per visit . According to Blueberry data, telemedicine can reduce unnecessary emergency department visits by up to 40 percent, helping families avoid high-cost care while minimizing time away from work.

"Blueberry was built to give families access to high-quality pediatric care anytime they need it," said Rich Berner, CEO of Blueberry Pediatrics. "Through this partnership with Carrot, we're making that support available to more working parents and helping reduce avoidable costs tied to pediatric emergency department visits and missed work. We're proud to partner with Carrot to help parents navigate the parenting journey with confidence and peace of mind, while helping employers build a more resilient, satisfied, and supported workforce."

This new offering builds on Carrot's existing benefits programs for parents, which include expert chats, educational resources, group sessions, and navigation to high-quality pediatric care. The addition of pediatric telemedicine connects preventive care, real-time clinical access, and reduced health care costs into a single experience.

About Carrot

Carrot is a global fertility, family-building, and hormonal health care platform, supporting members and their families through life's most memorable moments. Trusted by many of the world's leading multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot turns complex family-building and hormonal health benefits into impact its customers can see, outcomes they can measure, and costs they can control. Its award-winning products serve all populations — from preconception care through pregnancy, IVF, male-factor infertility, adoption, gestational carrier care, and menopause. With localized support in more than 195 countries and 300 languages, Carrot's clinically driven, human-centered approach ensures personalized, high-quality care for everyone, everywhere. Learn more at get-carrot.com .

About Blueberry

Blueberry Pediatrics is on a mission to provide every family with the peace of mind that comes from immediate access to high-quality pediatric care. By combining 24/7 on-demand virtual visits with board-certified pediatricians and proprietary home diagnostic kits, Blueberry removes the traditional barriers to timely medical care for working parents with sick children. This mission is helping the nation's leading employers foster workforce resilience, prevent absenteeism, and reduce healthcare costs by diverting unnecessary emergency department and urgent care utilization.

Beyond the employer market, Blueberry partners with forward-thinking health plans and payers, particularly within Medicaid, to deliver accessible and affordable pediatric virtual care that improves health equity and reduces the total cost of care for all families.

