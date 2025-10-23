Carrot Launches Carrot Rx 'Flex Program' For U.S Employers to Access Even More Cost Savings for Employees

Employers can now implement fertility pharmacy benefits with even more customization, maximizing access to price transparency and cost savings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrot, the leading global fertility and family care platform, today announced the launch of the Carrot Rx 'Flex Program,' a new offering to provide pharmacy benefits at lower costs through price transparency and comprehensive member support for one of the most difficult and expensive aspects of fertility treatment: daily medication injections. Now, employers can implement Carrot Rx alongside any existing fertility benefits program providing coverage for medical services — or as a standalone solution.

This new program allows employers with or without Carrot benefits that cover medical services to access Carrot Rx's price transparency, best-in-class drug discounts, and white glove support for members in all 50 states. Carrot Rx also works seamlessly alongside any other fertility program covering medical services from fertility providers.

Fertility drugs through Carrot Rx are often over 50% less expensive than medications typically paired with cycle-based pricing models for IVF. This pricing advantage often equates to nearly $5,000 in savings for employers every time an employee undergoes fertility treatment. These savings can be enormous. For example, employers with three cycles of IVF coverage as part of their fertility benefits can save an additional $15,000 per employee, per year by using Carrot Rx as a complementary pharmacy solution alongside existing medical coverage.

"The Carrot Rx Flex Program gives employers and members more choice and control," said Tammy Sun, Founder & CEO of Carrot. "Medication costs are one of the biggest barriers to fertility care. By creating flexibility — including the option to pair Carrot Rx with existing programs or offer it on its own — we're helping employers act on this policy moment to make fertility care more affordable for more people."

Carrot Rx provides transparent, direct pricing and pharmacy fulfillment designed specifically for fertility patients. Through the new Flex Program, members who wish to buy certain prescription drugs directly through the federal TrumpRx platform on a cash-pay basis will have that option – while continuing to use their Carrot benefit to cover the remaining medications required for treatment.

"We designed the Carrot Rx Flex Program around one idea: that affordability and support should go hand in hand," said Hilary Bartlett, Chief Product Officer. "If members can find a lower price on certain medications through a public discount program, they should be able to use it — and still have Carrot guiding them through their full treatment. It's flexibility without fragmentation."

About Carrot

Carrot is a global, comprehensive fertility and family care platform, supporting members and their families through life's most memorable moments. Trusted by many of the world's leading multinational employers, health plans, and health systems, Carrot delivers exceptional clinical outcomes, industry-leading cost savings, and a seamless member experience. Its award-winning products serve all populations — from preconception care through pregnancy, IVF, male-factor infertility, adoption, gestational carrier care, and menopause. With localized support in more than 170 countries and 25 languages, Carrot's clinically driven, human-centered approach ensures personalized, high-quality care for everyone, everywhere. Learn more at get-carrot.com .

SOURCE Carrot Fertility, Inc.