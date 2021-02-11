Carrum Health Partners with Premier Spine Care to Increase Access to Lower Cost Spinal Surgery to Employers in Midwest

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform for better, more cost-effective healthcare, today announced that Premier Spine Care has joined its COE network.

Based in the Kansas City area, Premier Spine is the first dedicated ambulatory surgery center for spine care offered by Carrum Health. The practice is rated as one of the best places to receive back and neck surgery and features two of the top orthopedic spine surgeons in the region, Dr. John M. Ciccarelli and Dr. Adrian P. Jackson.

"We are honored to partner with Carrum Health and offer our patient-focused, specialized approach to its members," said Dr. Jackson, who is one of Premier Spine's founders. "We take great pride in providing excellent spine care to patients, first exploring conservative treatment efforts to address pain, and then providing surgery options when needed in a state-of-the-art outpatient setting."

Carrum Health's Centers of Excellence SaaS platform and mobile app guides patients through all aspects of their care journey and connects them with the highest quality surgical centers. Because clinical quality is of utmost importance, Carrum Health evaluates both the COE and surgeon with a proprietary evaluation process, ensuring only the top 10% of providers are invited to join the platform.

"Premier Spine has an exceptional reputation for delivering spinal care with excellent outcomes," said Kristen Barlow, vice president of provider partnerships for Carrum Health. "We are grateful to work with Premier Spine and Drs. Ciccarelli and Jackson to bring on board an ambulatory surgery center dedicated to spine care. Our collaboration not only enables us to offer our members access to their outstanding care, but their outpatient offering promotes easier access and an excellent patient experience."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health was founded in 2014 with a mission to "bring common sense to healthcare" through a value-based healthcare model that benefits families, employers and providers. Headquartered in South San Francisco, Carrum's award-winning surgery benefits platform connects self-insured employers with top providers under standardized bundled payment arrangements to better manage healthcare costs. By aligning provider incentives with quality performance, Carrum drives improvements in patient experience and health outcomes. Customers include large Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

About Premier Spine Care

Premier Spine Care is led by two of the top Orthopedic spine surgeons in the Kansas City Missouri and Kansas area and has been rated as one of the best places to get back, neck and spine care. Premier Spine offers a range of minimally invasive surgery options for outpatient surgery as an alternative to traditional inpatient spinal surgeries. For more information, visit premierspinecare.com .

