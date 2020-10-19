Carrus Appoints Albert Prast to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus, a leading integrated technology platform that provides training solutions to the high-growth healthcare sector, announced today that Albert Prast has been appointed an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors. Carrus is a portfolio company of Denver-based healthcare private equity firm Revelstoke Capital Partners.

"We are very excited to welcome Mr. Prast to the Carrus board. His experience in the healthcare IT space and knowledge of technology infrastructure will be invaluable to our team as we continue to grow our platform and deliver exceptional education solutions to our learners," said Misty Frost, Chief Executive Officer.

"Carrus has a remarkable story as a leader in the healthcare education technology space," said Mr. Prast. "I look forward to bringing my experience to the business as it continues to scale and support increasingly critical career development in healthcare."

Mr. Prast brings over 25 years of senior executive leadership experience in the healthcare IT industry. He has expertise in leading technology vision, strategy and execution for a number of healthcare technology companies, with a specific focus on consumer driven healthcare solutions for payors. Mr. Prast is an Operating Partner at Revelstoke and currently sits on the board of multiple healthcare technology companies, including DataLink, VectorCare, Revel Health, RxREVU, NucleusHealth, and Omicron Media. Mr. Prast has also previously served as CTO and SVP of Cloud for Optum. He also has held the CTO/CIO position at various companies, including Aerocare Holdings (current), Connextions, and Rotech Healthcare.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In more than 25 years, Carrus, through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions, has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated over 100,000 healthcare professionals. Carrus is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Revelstoke Capital Partners

Revelstoke is a private equity firm formed by experienced investors who focus on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Revelstoke partners with entrepreneurs and management teams to execute on a disciplined organic and acquisition growth strategy as it strives to build exceptional companies. Revelstoke is based in Denver, Colorado and has approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management. Since the firm's inception in 2013, Revelstoke has completed 74 acquisitions, which includes 18 platform companies and 56 add-on acquisitions.

